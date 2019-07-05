PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy, Klipsan
360-665-3999
BREAKFAST
Saturday, July 13, the center is offering another one of their outstanding breakfasts, featuring raspberry stuffed French toast. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Come have breakfast and then enjoy the Music in the Gardens.
POETRY
On July 17 beginning at 6 p.m., come tell your story through poetry. All are welcome to come listen or participate.
ERNIE’S DINER WITH ELVIS
On July 18 at 5 p.m. come enjoy our annual salute to the diners of our youth! The meal includes a cheeseburger with tots and coleslaw, dessert and a root beer float. The cost is just $8. Please RSVP. Additionally Elvis will be in the building so come eat and be entertained by ELVIS.
Activities Coordinator Wanted
Help PSAC develop and plan activities, outings and events. You will work closely with the Programming/Fundraising Committee to ensure all the required staff and materials are available for all activities, a room or space is reserved for the event and any promotional materials are developed and distributed in advance of the programs. If you have a passion for working with and assisting elderly persons as well as strong organizational skills, a positive attitude and excellent communication skills, please consider joining our team. Call 360-665-3999.
Book Club Leader
Do you have a passion for reading? Do you enjoy discussions? Can you gather information to help enhance discussions? Can you offer counter opinions – even if they differ from your own? Can you begin new lines of discussion when necessary? Are you willing and prepared to take control of the group, firmly but respectfully? PSAC can use your talents to help form a book club. If you can commit to a monthly meeting, please consider joining our dedicated team of volunteers. Call 360-665-3999 to volunteer today!
ACTIVITIES
Chess Club — Mondays at 1 p.m.
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Bunco — Second Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Pinochle — Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Crafters — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Blood pressure checks — Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon
Quilts from the heart — First and third Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Senior Center Boutique — Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gifts, hand-works, collectibles and more.
Yarn Crafts — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Do you knit or crochet? Come join us on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Bring your projects and join our crafters for coffee and snacks.
JOHNSON PARK
30 Rosburg School Road
360-465-2310 or 360-355-0472
Johnson Park Center and is open to all age groups.
OUTDOOR CAFÉ
From noon to 2 p.m. starting July 15, and continuing each Monday through Thursday, there will be programs offered for school-age children and siblings. Come fill your summer with fun with a variety of crafts, activities and games, books, and a healthy lunch with fresh produce. The theme is “Building Healthy Kids for a Healthy Community.” Call to sign up and for more information at 360-465-2310.
WANTED!
There are a couple of openings on the board, so if you have an interest please contact 360-355-0472 today and help your community.
VOLUNTEERS!
Volunteers are needed to work in the library. Learn more about what’s involved by calling 360-355-0471.
ONGOING ACTIVITIES:
• Join in with the coffee drinkers who gather Monday through Friday from 7 to 9 a.m.
• Library hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monthly board meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.
• Sewing Room hours are on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The center is available for weddings, reunions, etc. Make reservations by contacting Toni Fest, coordinator at grvcboard@yahoo.com.
• Johnson Park is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. and everyone is invited to come and enjoy the library, the exercise room, the gym, or the activity room where there is a pool table, a computer for public use, as well as the computers in the library.
See the center’s Facebook page for upcoming events or call 360-465-2310.
