PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy, Klipsan
360-665-3999
ICE CREAM SOCIAL
On Nov. 18 at 2 p.m., the center will celebrate this month’s birthdays and anniversaries. The cost is just $1 for ice cream and cake.
THANKSGIVING DINNER
The public is welcome to R.S.V.P. to attend the Thanksgiving dinner served at 5 p.m. on Nov. 21. Enjoy turkey with all the trimmings and pumpkin pie as well. The cost is $8, and again an R.S.V.P. is a must.
APPLE CIDER FLOATS
From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 22, come try an apple cider float for just $1.
SALMON QUICHE
Salmon quiche — it’s what’s for breakfast on Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The special is just $8, with the standard pancakes and eggs also available. This is always a great breakfast in a great environment.
PIE SALE
On Nov. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the center is hosting a pie sale. Many great bakers are providing a wonderful variety of pies to purchase. There will be everything from blueberry, apple, cran-apple, lemon meringue, key lime, pecan, pumpkin and a couple of gooseberry pies. These sell out fast so come early.
ACTIVITIES
Chess Club — Mondays at 1 p.m.
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Bunco — Second Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Pinochle — Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Crafters — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Blood pressure checks — Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon
Quilts from the heart — First and third Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Senior Center Boutique — Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gifts, hand-works, collectibles and more.
Yarn Crafts — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Do you knit or crochet? Come join us on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Bring your projects and join our crafters for coffee and snacks.
•••
JOHNSON PARK
30 Rosburg School Road
360-465-2310 or 360-355-0472
Johnson Park Center and is open to all age groups.
ONGOING ACTIVITIES:
• Join in with the coffee drinkers who gather Monday through Friday from 7 to 9 a.m.
• Library hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monthly board meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.
• Sewing Room hours are on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The center is available for weddings, reunions, etc. Make reservations by contacting Toni Fest, coordinator at grvcboard@yahoo.com.
• Johnson Park is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. and everyone is invited to come and enjoy the library, the exercise room, the gym, or the activity room where there is a pool table, a computer for public use, as well as the computers in the library.
See the center’s Facebook page for upcoming events or call 360-465-2310.
