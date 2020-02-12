PENINSULA SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy, Klipsan
360-665-3999
BREAKFAST
On Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., come to the center for a great breakfast featuring salmon quiche. It’s a wonderful meal for just $8 per person.
PAINT N’ SIP
Come Paint N’ Sip with Tina Grieve at 2 p.m. on Feb. 22. The cost is $30 per person. Enjoy John’s wonderful cranberry margaritas. Call to reserve space at 306-665-3999.
SARAH PEACOCK IN CONCERT
On Feb. 23 at 2 p.m., Sarah Peacock, a talented singer/songwriter will be at the PSAC for a concert. The cost is $10 per person for a not-to-be-missed concert.
MARDI GRAS DINNER & AUFFLE
Beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 26, come for the Mardi Gras dinner and auffle for just $15 per person. Enjoy jambalaya, dirty rice, red beans, shrimp biscuits, muffletta salad, king cake and hurricane punch. Don’t miss the fun.
ACTIVITIES
Chess Club — Mondays at 1 p.m.
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Bunco — Second Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Pinochle — Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Crafters — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Blood pressure checks — Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon
Quilts from the heart — First and third Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Senior Center Boutique — Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gifts, hand-works, collectibles and more.
Yarn Crafts — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Do you knit or crochet? Come join us on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Bring your projects and join our crafters for coffee and snacks.
•••
JOHNSON PARK
30 Rosburg School Road
360-465-2310 or 360-355-0472
Johnson Park Center and is open to all age groups.
SUPER SALE TABLES AVAILABLE
The Super Sale is coming March 21. Sign up now for a table by contacting Shonda Ware at 360-465-2310.
EASTER CRAFT DAY
On April 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., come and join the fun and make an Easter item to take home. More information will be coming out on this fun event.
MOVIE NIGHT
Johnson Park is hosting Movie Night each Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. Pop, popcorn, chips, and candy will be available for purchase. Children’s night movies popcorn is free. Also feel free to bring a snack and enjoy the movie. We look forward to seeing you there. Movie titles will be posted at the center or call Shonda 360-465-2722.
ANNOUNCEMENT:
If you would like to donate fabric for Dress-A-Girl International program, please do. They are accepting cotton fabric, please no silks. Also donations of ribbon, lace, buttons are welcome. If you wish to donate fabric it can be dropped off at Johnson Park, a table is outside the sew room.
ONGOING ACTIVITIES:
• Library hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. NOTE: Starting in February 2020 hours will be Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Donations for books are welcome in good condition, however, we do not need any magazines or cookbooks.
• Monthly board meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.
• Sewing Room hours are on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• The center is available for weddings, reunions, etc. Make reservations by contacting Toni Fest, coordinator at grvcboard@yahoo.com.
• Johnson Park is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and everyone is invited to come and enjoy the library, the exercise room, the gym, or the activity room where there is a pool table, a computer for public use, as well as the computers in the library.
See the center’s Facebook page for upcoming events or call 360-465-2310.
