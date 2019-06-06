PENINSULA SENIOR

ACTIVITY CENTER

21603 Pacific Hwy, Klipsan

360-665-3999

HERB PLANTER CLASS

On June 12 at 1 p.m., the Basket Case Nursery is offering a class on herb planters. Sign up in advance at the office for this great class.

WINNER WINNER,

CHICKEN DINNER

On June 20 there will be a dinner offered with the entrée being chicken wing dings, plus salad and dessert, all for just $8. This event will start at 5 p.m. Please R.S.V.P.

BREAKFAST

Saturday, June 22, the center is offering another one of their outstanding breakfasts, featuring corned beef hash, for $7. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

FLAG DAY

On June 14 at 11 a.m., the center will raise their new flag in a remodeled area that will have permanent light to enable flying the flag 24 hours a day. The actual ceremony will be conducted by the American Legion Post from Ilwaco. After the event there will be a free hot dog lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

ACTIVITIES

Chess Club — Mondays at 1 p.m.

Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.

Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.

Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Bunco — Second Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.

Pinochle — Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Chair Yoga — Wednesdays, 10 a.m.

Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Crafters — Fridays at 9 a.m.

Blood pressure checks — Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon

Quilts from the heart — First and third Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.

Senior Center Boutique — Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gifts, hand-works, collectibles and more.

Yarn Crafts — Fridays at 9 a.m.

Do you knit or crochet? Come join us on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Bring your projects and join our crafters for coffee and snacks.

•••

Grays River Valley

Community Center

JOHNSON PARK

30 Rosburg School Road

360-355-0472

The Grays River Valley Community Center is now called Johnson Park Center and is open to all age groups. Come check out this great facility.

ONGOING ACTIVITIES:

• Join in with the coffee drinkers who gather Monday through Friday from 7 to 9 a.m.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

• Library hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Monthly board meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.

• Sewing Room hours are on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• The center is available for weddings, reunions, etc. Make reservations by contacting Toni Fest, coordinator at grvcboard@yahoo.com.

• Grays River Valley Community Center is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. and everyone is invited to come and enjoy the library, the exercise room, the gym, or the activity room where there is a pool table, a computer for public use, as well as the computers in the library.

See the center’s Facebook page for upcoming events or call 360-465-2310.

