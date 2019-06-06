PENINSULA SENIOR
ACTIVITY CENTER
21603 Pacific Hwy, Klipsan
360-665-3999
HERB PLANTER CLASS
On June 12 at 1 p.m., the Basket Case Nursery is offering a class on herb planters. Sign up in advance at the office for this great class.
WINNER WINNER,
CHICKEN DINNER
On June 20 there will be a dinner offered with the entrée being chicken wing dings, plus salad and dessert, all for just $8. This event will start at 5 p.m. Please R.S.V.P.
BREAKFAST
Saturday, June 22, the center is offering another one of their outstanding breakfasts, featuring corned beef hash, for $7. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
FLAG DAY
On June 14 at 11 a.m., the center will raise their new flag in a remodeled area that will have permanent light to enable flying the flag 24 hours a day. The actual ceremony will be conducted by the American Legion Post from Ilwaco. After the event there will be a free hot dog lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
ACTIVITIES
Chess Club — Mondays at 1 p.m.
Ice Cream Social — Third Mondays at 2 p.m.
Line Dance Class — Mondays at 3 p.m.
Bridge — Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Bunco — Second Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cribbage — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga — Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m.
Pinochle — Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Chair Yoga — Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi Classes — Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Crafters — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Blood pressure checks — Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon
Quilts from the heart — First and third Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yoga — Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m.
Senior Center Boutique — Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gifts, hand-works, collectibles and more.
Yarn Crafts — Fridays at 9 a.m.
Do you knit or crochet? Come join us on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Bring your projects and join our crafters for coffee and snacks.
•••
Grays River Valley
Community Center
JOHNSON PARK
30 Rosburg School Road
360-355-0472
The Grays River Valley Community Center is now called Johnson Park Center and is open to all age groups. Come check out this great facility.
ONGOING ACTIVITIES:
• Join in with the coffee drinkers who gather Monday through Friday from 7 to 9 a.m.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
• Library hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monthly board meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.
• Sewing Room hours are on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The center is available for weddings, reunions, etc. Make reservations by contacting Toni Fest, coordinator at grvcboard@yahoo.com.
• Grays River Valley Community Center is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. and everyone is invited to come and enjoy the library, the exercise room, the gym, or the activity room where there is a pool table, a computer for public use, as well as the computers in the library.
See the center’s Facebook page for upcoming events or call 360-465-2310.
