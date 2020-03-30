KLIPSAN — The Peninsula Senior Activity Center is still open during the week. Our office volunteers are there to answer any of your questions and help you with your concerns. We are trying to keep up on the latest developments, but sometimes they change so quickly.
Stop in and borrow a couple of books, DVDs or puzzles. They will be wiped upon return before going back out into circulation.
Starting April 3, they will be offering Lunch-Plus-To-Go service. Each Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., you can stop by PSAC and pick up a meal bag at the front door. You can order your lunch by phone and either charge it or you can pay at the door. Please RSVP a Lunch-Plus Bag so we know how many to prepare, and one or two will be reserved for you.
Each meal bag will contain two lunches and a few extras to help you over the weekend. Our first meal bag will contain 16 oz. container of Turkey Soup, an Egg Salad Sandwich, fruit, brownie, a mini bag of carrot and celery sticks with ranch dressing, cinnamon roll (for breakfast one day), a container of spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread and cake. All for only $10! Your bag will have a note about any current information you should know about, and the menu for the next week. Other local chefs will be assisting us in prepping and boxing up the food.
Any questions please call the office at 360-665-3999 between 9 a.m. and noon.
Please keep safe and healthy. Wash your hands, keep your social distance, and try to stay home.
