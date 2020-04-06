KLIPSAN — The Peninsula Senior Activity Center processed 85 lunches last Friday.
The menu for this next Friday, April 10 is pulled pork sandwich, cookie, ham, coleslaw with pineapple, potato salad, corn muffin, carrot cake, and bagel/cream cheese schmear. The menu for Friday, April 17 is taco salad, cookie, gorp, waffles/fried apples, sweet ‘n sour chicken, rice, fortune cookie, and bread pudding
The office is open so you can call in your order from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday. They cannot accept orders on Fridays. The cost is $10.
Please, if you can, use your credit card when you call in. It helps with social distancing if we don’t have to collect when you come for your lunch.
If you have questions call 360-665-3999.
