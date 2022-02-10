I confess that I’m not a covid-variant tracker. I tend to lose my way between the original outbreak, Omicron, alpha and omega and any other sci-fi/Greek sounding variant.
I also admit that I believe it to be a good thing that there are those who do track and try to keep us informed. The intense research into the pandemic is remarkable.
And one more statement: I’m not getting into the disagreement regarding how much is a very real concern or how much is hype. We’re people and as unique individuals, we respond differently to government announcements — be it health concerns or the latest political huffing and puffing.
One thing I will continue to get into is this: Pre-Mid or Post-pandemic, people have issues that impact their lives, and often need to get by with a little help from their friends—friends being part of the community we find ourselves in.
First, a very brief — and very general — reminder of what we do:
• Information and Referrals. We help connect the dots from need to resource.
• Case Management. Service coordination and assessments for Medicaid In-Home Care programs.
• Family Caregiver Support. Various programs designed to help family members who are providing care for one another, including minor children who are in the home. (Think grandparents raising grandchildren as an example.)
• Legal Advice. Senior Legal Advice Clinics for people who are 60+ and need assistance with civil matters.
• Long Term Care Ombudsman. Our agency has the advocacy program for residents of long-term care facilities.
• Medicare in its various parts.
• Forms, applications and assorted paperwork.
• And more.
Part of our information service includes outreach and tracking current community events/resources. For example, help with energy assistance and water assistance (LIHEAP and LIHWAP). CCAP is taking appointments to meet with people who are having a hard time paying for these needs. Schedule online at www.coastalcap.org or call 1-800-828-4883.
Peninsula Poverty Response is holding the annual outreach Feb. 24 at the Long Beach Elks, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots of resources, provisions and services.
Space doesn’t allow for us to discuss all we do, so drop by our offices in Long Beach or Raymond, give us a call or go to our website at www.o3a.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.