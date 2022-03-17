Information is shared every day. It could be as simple as “Did you hear the new sandwich shop is closed?” or as complex as new Medicare laws. I can guarantee that you have information I don’t have, and I can also guarantee that we have information you do not.
We’re unique individuals with unique experiences. Some of us know about local legal services or other community resources, and some of you know what you’re doing when you look under the hood of your car (not me though).
While it’s certainly true that we all haven’t experienced everything, we have all experienced something. Sharing this information can come under the guise of research. Sometimes it’s just called conversation.
Part of what we do is try to keep information current and make it obtainable. Hence, “Information & Assistance.” We do a lot of research in order to advocate for seniors and families. Some time ago in this space, I noted: “As a society, we’re still largely a hunting and gathering group — in many ways, we’ve simply exchanged gathering food for gathering information.” Still true.
Online foraging is certainly beneficial and an efficient use of our time. And those of us who are paid to work in this arena — among other areas of assistance — often deep-dive to the point of minutiae. There is, however, a major resource often overlooked.
You are that resource.
Dry text, online webinars and articles may allow us a lot of facts, stats and, yes, information, but how does all that relate to real live people? Often times it comes back to that resource who not only understands the issue but has the experience — you.
Take food banks for example. We try to keep track of where they’re located, who to contact and so on. Given the volunteer nature of food banks, the locations and contacts change.
And here’s where I put in a request. You, being the resource in question, may have the latest info and I am asking you to let us know what you know. In updating our lists, we need you to help us stay current. If you work at a food bank, starting a new one, relocating, closing, etc., share what you know.
