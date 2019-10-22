KLIPSAN — Peninsula Senior Activity Center held an ice cream social on Monday and announced their royalty for the month of October. King is Gary Cottrell, who is 83, and crowned queen was the beautiful Dorothy Smith, who is 98. These socials are held the third Monday of each month. All are welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.