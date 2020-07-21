LEESBURG, Virginia — Washington state teacher Kimberly Miller has won a prestigious Advisor of the Year award for participation in SkillsUSA and career and technical education (CTE) at her school.
The award — one of only five given nationwide — was presented to Miller, a culinary arts and early childhood educator at Woodland High School, as the winning advisor for both the state and region.
Miller has taught for 33 years and has served as the assistant CTE director for the past two years. She is an advocate for career and technical education programs and student organizations. Her SkillsUSA students run community service fundraising events to purchase food for local families, this year earning $3,952 for the local food bank as well as collecting more than 2,000 non-perishable food items.
Miller’s chapter was chosen for the SkillsUSA Chapter of Distinction Gold award in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 and earned a national SkillsUSA Model of Excellence award for workplace skills in 2018 and for technical skills grounded in academics in 2020. She has served as a SkillsUSA state officer advisor, regional coordinator and state board representative, was Washington state’s ESD 112 Teacher of the Year for 2019 and was a finalist for Washington State Teacher of the Year.
She is a graduate of Naselle-Grays River Valley School District.
Miller says seeing the opportunities for students is what drew her to SkillsUSA, and the thrill of seeing how it helps students grow in both personal and workplace skills is what keeps her involved. She believes in giving students maximum opportunities to prepare for their future and encourages students to give back to the community.
“Kimberly is a SkillsUSA champion with a true passion for helping students develop their talents and leadership,” said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. “She supports quality programming for students built around the SkillsUSA Framework, which prepares them for further education or joining America’s skilled workforce,” she added.
SkillsUSA created the Advisor of the Year award to recognize and honor dedicated career and technical education instructors who serve as SkillsUSA advisors. For more information, see www.skillsusa.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.