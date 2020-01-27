WARRENTON — The Social Security Administration office, which was located on Bond Street in Astoria, is now located at Suite 104, 1479 SE Discovery Lane in Warrenton, next to the Goodwill Store beyond Costco.
There is no direct phone number for them. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except federal holidays. The main number for Social Security Administration is 800-772-1213.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.