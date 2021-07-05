South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
June 28
Pre-Trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Travis Wayne Davidson; dismissed.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Travis Wayne Davidson; Guilty, 90/90, 12 month probation, fine $500.
Pre-Trial — Malicious mischief, Seth T. Hodge; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Michael Patrick Murray; 7/12.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandi Lee Nakaahiki-Young; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua Kristipher Townsen; DFTA, warrant $500.
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Quentin Wright; Continue 9/27.
Pre-Trial — Hit/Run Unattended Vehicle, Gary Allen Ziemer; Guilty, 90/90, 12 month probation, fine $200.
June 30
Motion Hearing— DUI, Barbra Lynn Herry; Revocation hearing 8/4.
Review Hearing — Discharging sewage to surface/ ground, no potable water on site, Dyke Moen; 8/18.
Review Hearing — Critical areas violation, Dyke Moen; 8/18.
Sentence Compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Michael Querin; DFTA warrant $500.
Sentence Compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Franklin Edmund Warner; DFTA continue 7/7.
Review Hearing — DUI, Joshua Michael Barrett; reissue
Review Hearing — DUI, Paul A. Cameron; reissue.
Review Hearing — Contempt of court, Steven Eugene Clark; reissue.
Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, William S. Compton; reissue.
Review Hearing — Reckless Driving, Troy L. Constantine; reissue.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Noel Christina Cusumano; reissue.
Review Hearing — DUI, Brian S Hillson; reissue.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, David Richard Kroeger; reissue.
Review Hearing — Criminal trespass 1st-degree, Malicious mischief 3 physical damage, Nicholas Jay Libby; reissue.
Review Hearing — Resisting arrest, obstruct law enforcement officer, Anthony Paul Russo; reissue.
Second Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Maris Isabel Lizardi Aguilar; PT 8/4, JT 9/9.
Review Hearing — No contact/ protection order violation, William Andrew Becker; review 8/11.
Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, William Andrew Becker; review 8/11.
Sentence Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Enrique Benavides JR.; continue 8/4.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Mark Bradley Boteler; continue 7/7.
Pre-Trial — No contact/ protection order violation; Timothy James Brunson; continue 7/7.
Review Hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Hailey A. Butler Espinoza; DFTA, warrant $1,500.
Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; PT 7/28, JT 8/9.
Bench Warrant Hearing — Fail to renew expired registration, Jeremy Gene Cox; PT 7/28, JT 9/2.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DFTA, warrant review 7/14.
Review Hearing — Fail to renew expired registration, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DFTA committed.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Aldo Scott Glansbeek; DFTA no action.
Review Hearing — Overnight parking or camping prohibited, Kurt Edward Kaino; review 7/7.
Review Hearing — Overnight parking or camping prohibited, seashore conservation sanitation/waste violation, Kurt Edward Kaino; review 7/7.
Pre-Trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; continue 7/7.
Pre-Trial — Fail to transfer title with in 45 days, Tabitha M. Kruse; JT 7/15.
Review Hearing — Display non match license plate, Tabitha M. Kruse; review 7/15.
Review Hearing — Theft 3, Lisa Marlene Leland; PT 8/4, JT 9/23.
Review Hearing — Trip permit violation, Lisa Marlene Leland; PT 8/4, JT 9/23.
Review Hearing — No valid operating license with valid ID, Lisa Marlene Leland; review 8/4.
Review Hearing — Reckless Driving, David Stephen Majka; continue 7/7.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Michelle Kimberly Marble; PT 7/14.
Review Hearing — Driving with wheels off runway, Michelle Kimberly Marble; review 7/14.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Alison M. Marschman; NJT 8/11, MOT 8/4.
Pre-Trial — No contact/protection order violation Alison M. Marschman; NJT 7/14, MOT 7/7.
Pre-Trial — No contact/protection order violation Alison M. Marschman; NJT 7/14, MOT 7/7.
Review Hearing — Theft 3, Anthony Carlin McCollum; DFTA, warrant $300.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gerrol Lee Overgaard; PT 10/6
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gerrol Lee Overgaard; PT 10/6
Pre-Trial — Assault 4th-degree, Michael James Schuchmann; continue 7/14.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael George Anderson; DFTA, warrant $500.
Review Hearing — Fail to wear safety belt, Michael George Anderson; DFTA, committed.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Zachery Jon Bair; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Bianca Maria Cordero; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nikolaus Eli Hunt-Schlegel; DFTA, warrant $500.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; DFTA, warrant $1000.
Review Hearing — Operating vehicle without insurance, Jeremy Allen Littau; DFTA committed.
Review Hearing — No valid operating license without identification, Gregory M. McLeod; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Vance Miller; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristopher Mitchell Rose; DFTA warrant $500.
Review Hearing — Fail to renew expired registration, Kristopher Mitchell Rose; DFTA committed.
Arraignment — DUI, Dustin Wayne Schieber; continue arraignment 7/7.
Contested Hearing— Speeding 26 mph over limit, no motorcycle endorsement, operating vehicle without insurance, Adrian Roland Gibson; continue 7/14.
Contested Hearing—Speeding 13 mph over limit, Stephen Anthony Hayes; continue 7/21.
Contested Hearing— Speeding 30 mph over limit, Iris Wing-Yan Kwong; continue 7/28.
Contested Hearing—Negligent driving 2nd-degree, leaving unattended vehicle on highway; Ty Hunter Welshans; committed.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
