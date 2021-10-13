South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Oct. 6
Sentence compliance – Assault 4th-degree, Alan Scott Ables; DFTA, warrant $2,000.
Review hearing – No contact/protection order violation, William Andrew Becker; Rev. 11/17.
Review hearing – Assault 4th-degree, William Andrew Becker; review 11/17.
Bench warrant hearing – DWLS 1st-degree, Christopher William Hoeldt; P.V. 1/17.
Review hearing – DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Todd Martin; review 1/5/22.
Review hearing – DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Todd Martin; court review 1/5/22.
Review hearing – DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Todd Martin; court review 1/5/22.
Pre-trial – DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Santiago Arthur; fine $100.
Pre-trial – MIP and/or consumption, Blake Connor; S.O.C., 12 months probation, $500 fine.
Pre-trial – DUI, Avery Roy Eager; DP, $1049.06 fine and fee.
Review hearing – Public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; review SOC 10/20.
Review hearing – International fire code violation #304, Lori Lee Fairchild; review SOC 10/20.
Review hearing – Zoning violation, public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; review SOC 10/20.
Review hearing – Speeding 20 mph over limit (over 40 mph), Edward Frederick Gates Sr.; dismissed.
Pre-trial – DWLS 3rd-degree, Edward Frederick Gates Sr.; guilty, 12 months probation, $450.
Review hearing – Discard potentially dangerous litter, Edward Frederick Gates Sr.; dismissed.
Pre-trial – Assault 4th-degree, Ricky Alan Hinton; 12 months probation, $500 fine.
Pre-trial – Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; PT 10/20.
Sentencing – DWLS 3rd-degree, David Richard Kroeger; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $450 fine.
Pre-trial – Theft 3rd-degree, Anthony Carlin McCollum; S.O.C., 12 months probation, $100 fine.
Pre-trial – Two counts DWLS 3rd-degree, Gerrol Lee Overgaard; DFTA warrant review 10/27.
Pre-trial – Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Trent Allen Reed; PT 10/27.
Review hearing – Failure to immediately record catch, Trent Allen Reed; review 10/27.
Sentence compliance – DUI, Patricia Lynn Williams; no action.
Arraignment – Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Allen Ray Dickerson; PT 11/3, JT 12/16.
Arraignment – Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Dylan David Dickerson; PT 11/3 JT 12/16.
Arraignment – Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Ryan N. McCoy; PT 11/3, JT 12/16.
Bench warrant hearing – Trip permit violation, Chad Lee Patton; DFTA ordered/issued, warrant ordered/issued, PT 11/3, JT 12/16.
Bench warrant hearing – DUI, Garret Lee Petit; DFTA ordered/issued, warrant ordered/issued, PT 11/3, JTR 12/16.
Bench warrant hearing – DUI, Vanessa Marie Troffer; DFTA ordered/issued, warrant ordered/issued, PT 11/3, JT 12/16.
Bench warrant hearing – Recreational fish 2nd-degree, no license/catch card, Trystan William Wallace; warrant ordered/issued, PT 11/3, JT 12/16
Arraignment – Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Trystan William Wallace; PT 11/3, JT 12/16.
Arraignment – Recreational fish 2nd, no license/catch card, Stephen Patrick Wright; dismissed.
Contested hearing – Speeding 15 mph over limit (over 40 mph), Jiayin Ge; dismissed.
Oct. 11
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Danielle Patricia; dismissed.
Review hearing — Minor intoxicated in public place, Emma B. Alloway; dismissed.
Contested hearing — NVOL with ID, Teia Sarjanka Bullock Standley; 60 days to get license.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, obstruct law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, Joshua D. Cook; continued to 11/15.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Donald J. Garber; DFTA, warrant $750.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Edward Frederick Gates Sr.; PT 11/15.
Contested hearing — NVOL with ID, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Susana Gonzalez Coronado; continued to get interpreter.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Benjamin David Hagen; continued to 11/15.
Pre-trial — DUI, Joseph Edward Hathaway; amended to negligent driving 2nd-degree after SOC, SOC 24 months $1,200 fine.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Joseph Edward Hathaway; review.
Pre-trial — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Seth T. Hodge; continued to 10/25.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Robert James Hulskamp; continued to 11/15.
Contested hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, no motorcycle endorsement, operate/ride motorcycle without helmet, Andrew William Lange; continued to 11/15.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Jeremy Allen Littau; continued to 11/15.
Sentence compliance — NVOL without identification, DUI, Derek Phillip Bradley Martin; probation violation hearing 12/13.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derrick Ray Maxhimer; DFTA, warrant $500.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, speeding 20 mph over limit (40 or under), failure to initially register vehicle, Derrick Ray Maxhimer; DFTA, committed.
Pre-trial — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Casey Jacob Mazza; continued to 11/15.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Kevin James McCauley; continued to 10/25.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandi Lee Nakaahiki-Young; amended to NVOL, $150 fine.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Seth Paul Nesseth; PT 11/15.
Pre-trial — DUI, Jesus Nieto Esquivel Jr.; continued to 11/15.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Jesus Nieto Esquivel Jr.; review 11/15.
Pre-trial — NVOL without ID, Sandra Renee Shinall; dismissed.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Sandra Renee Shinall; $150.
Pre-trial — Disorderly conduct, Sandra Renee Shinall; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $32 restitution, $150 fine.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dalton Ray Shollenberger; DFTA, continued to 10/25.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, obstruct law enforcement officer, Mark William Siegel; continued to 11/15.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Daniel Robert Smith; amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $275 fine.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Jacob Matthew E. Stapleton; PT 11/15.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lena Stickel; PT 11/15.
Pre-trial — Violation of anti-harassment order, Duane Michael Sullivan; continued.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Derick Matthew Tomason; continued to 11/15.
Pre-trial — Physical control, Jason Paul Wirkkala; continued to 11/15.
Pre-trial — DUI, David Lawrence Woods; continued to 11/15.
Pre-trial — DUI, Watie Robert Adair; continued to 11/8.
Review hearing — DUI, Stephen Wayne Ball; continued to 11/8.
Pre-trial — DUI, Antony Nicholas Barran; continued to 11/8.
Contested hearing — Fishing for personal use with barbed hooks, recreational rule violating salmon/steelhead, Kirk Ernest Davis; continued to 11/8.
Pre-trial — DUI, Johnny S. Delzell; amended to reckless driving, guilty, 364/364, 24 months probation, $1,000 fines, $190 WSP restitution.
Pre-trial — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Jon M. Haase; continued to 11/8.
Review hearing — Unlawful fish catch accounting 2nd, use commercial fish vessel for recreational fishing, Aaron Patrick Kelly; continued to 11/8.
Pre-trial — DUI, Timothy Paul Kramer; continued to 11/8.
Pre-trial — DUI, David Andrew Lester; continued to 11/8.
Pre-trial — DUI, Sean D. Menard; continued to 11/8.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Jesus Nieto Esquivel Jr.; continued to 11/8.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st possession two times over limit, recreational fish shoot, gaff, snag fish, Mazi Tarik Sadiki; continued to 11/8.
Sentencing — DUI, Angelique Joy Wirkkala; reduce to negligent driving with complete SOC, SOC 24 months, $1,000 fines.
Pre-trial — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Steven K .Whiting; continued to 11/15.
Oct. 12
Mitigation hearing — Parking without displaying the pass, Kimberlee Alfonzo; will dismiss with proof of pass.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, two counts of NVOL with identification, operator/possess vehicle without registration, speeding 15 mph over limit (over 40), Teia Sarjanka Bullock Standley; continued to 11/23.
Mitigation hearing — Three counts of NVOL with identification, operating motor vehicle without insurance, operator/possess vehicle without registration, Teia Sarjanka Bullock Standley; continued to 11/23.
Mitigation hearing — Parking without displaying the pass, Helen Grijalva; dismissed.
Mitigation hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, failure to wear safety, belt, Alexis Leann Jetland; committed.
Mitigation hearing — Follow vehicle too closely, Michael Alan Robinson; DF $150.
Contested hearing — Overnight park or camping prohibited, Beneyam Girma Ashenafi; DFTA, committed.
Contested hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit (over 40), NVOL with identification, James Gerard Lee Garvin; DFTA, committed.
Contested hearing — Speeding 9 mph over limit (40 or under), Tannyr Mykal Laine Knight; DFTA, committed.
Contested hearing — Overnight park or camping prohibited, David Brian Mann; continued for judge review.
Contested hearing — Approach intersection/rail left of center, Mark Leon Short Jr.; DF $150 fine.
Oct. 13
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Alan Scott Ables; probation violation 11/10.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Kristi Lynae Butler; amended.
Sentence compliance — Driver under 21 years old consume alcohol/marijuana, Vince George Fauver; DFTA, warrant, review 11/17.
Sentence compliance — Indecent exposure sexual motivation, Kurtis Antonie Laine; DFTA, warrant $500.
Bench warrant hearing Teia Sarjanka Bullock Standley DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Jeremy D. Lara; PT 11/10, JT 12/30.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Jeremy Paul Mashore; no action.
Sentence compliance — Operate vehicle without ignition interlock, Marie Isabel Lizardi Aguilar; probation violation hearing 10/20.
Review hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Maria Isabel Lizardi Aguilar; review 10/20.
Pre-trial — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 3rd-degree, Maria Isabel Lizardi Aguilar; sentencing 10/20.
Pre-trial — DUI, Michael Gene Allmaras; sentencing 10/27.
Review hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, Michael Gene Allmaras; review 10/27.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Putnam Bakke; no action.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Mark Bradley Boteler; DFTA, warrant review 11/10.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, operate vehicle without ignition interlock, Joseph Kirk Donaldson; continued to 11/3.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard W. Kulackoski Jr.; dismissed.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy Lee Pinkley; dismissed.
Motion hearing — Reckless driving, Carmen Anthony Pucci; sentencing 11/17.
Pre-trial — DUI, Clayton Eugene Taft; continued to 11/3.
Review hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree, Adam Douglas Trachsel; DFTA, review 11/10.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Adam Douglas Trachsel; DFTA, warrant review 11/10.
Second arraignment — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Jerred Michael Smith; PT 11/3.
Review hearing — Two counts of recreational fish rule violating salmon/steelhead, Jerred Michael Smith; review 11/3.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Daniel James Lubinski; PT 11/10, JT 12/30.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Yury Valeriy Yerygin; DFTA, warrant review 11/10.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Elizah James Young; PT 11/10, JT 12/30.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
