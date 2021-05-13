South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
May 5
Sentence compliance — Fail to transfer title within 45 days, Bryan Michael Emerson; no action.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; 6/23
Sentence compliance — DUI, William Deane Lachpelle; DFTA, review in 14 months.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Michael Querin; DFTA, continue 6/23.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; DFTA, warrant review 6/23.
Arraignment — Fail to transfer title within 45 days, Autumn Marie Baker; PT 6/9.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Melissa Pauline Castro; guilty, 90/90, 12 month probation, fine $450.
Review Hearing — Defective tail lamps, Melissa Pauline Castro; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, David M. Devore Jr.; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Season Renee Hayden; continue 6/2.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew James Hoven; continue 5/19.
Review Hearing —Fail to renew expired registration, Matthew James Hoven; review 5/19.
Review Hearing — Overnight park or camping prohibited, Kurt Edward Kaino; review 5/19.
Review Hearing — Overnight park or camping prohibited, seashore conservation sanitation/waste violation, Kurt Edward Kaino; review 5/19.
Review Hearing — Criminal Trespass 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; PT 5/19, JT 7/15.
Pre-trial — Theft 3rd-degree, Rosemary Jean Lee; dismissed.
Review Hearing — Public nuisance, Roger Alvin Lobry; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandi Lee K. Nakaahiki-Young; continue 5/26.
Pre-trial — Intentional feed/attract carnivore, Doris Berryhill Parks; JT 5/20.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; PT 5/12.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; PT 5/12.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; PT 5/12.
Pre-trial — Operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; PT 5/12.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Michael James Schchmann; continue 5/12.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Earl Williams; DFTA, warrant review 5/19.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Donald Earl Williams; DFTA, warrant review 5/19.
Review Hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Margaret Katerina Wilski, continue 5/12.
Review Hearing — DUI, Margaret Katerina Wilski, continue 5/12.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Zachery Jon Bair; DFTA, warrant review 5/26.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Adian G. Bratt; DFTA, warrant $2,500.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Frank E Brumitt Jr.; DFTA continue 5/12.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Brandon Duane Christman; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — Fail to transfer title within 45 days, Jeremy Gene Cox; DFTA, warrant $500.
Arraignment — DUI, Mathieu A Creighton Caraway; PT 6/2, JT 7/15.
Arraignment — Driver under 21 consume alcohol/marijuana, Vince George Fauver; PT 5/26, JT 7/15.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Wesley; DFTA, warrant review 5/26.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kevin Wayne Fink; PT 5/26, JT 7/15.
Review Hearing — DWLS 1st-degree, Operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, Michael James Hoyt; DFTA, warrant $5,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christopher M. May; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Anthony Carlin McCollum; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Arraignment — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Alicia R. Sanders; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeff Lee Sisson, DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Review Hearing — Vehicular traffic where permitted, Dakota James Welch; dismissed.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, malicious mischief 3, Joyce Lee Ziegenfuss; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
May 10
Pre-trial — Violation of civil anti-harassment order, Kurt Edward Kaino; continue 5/24.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Steven K. Whiting; PT 6/14.
Suppression Hearing — DUI, Stephen Wayne Ball; PT 7/19, Status 6/7.
Motion Hearing — DUI, Antony Nicholas Barran; discovery deadline 7/19.
Pre-trial — DUI, Antony Nicholas Barran; continue PT 7/19.
Pre-trial — DUI, Richard Dale Barrett; PT continue 7/19.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Carol Marie Crowe; no action.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3, Rodolfo Gonzales Torres; discover continue 6/7, PT 7/19.
Motion Hearing — DUI, David Henry Gretzner; dismissed.
Review Hearing — DUI, David Henry Gretzner; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DUI, Steven Eugene Hermance; DFTA, continue 6/7.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Joe Chester Land; continue 6/7.
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Robert Troy McIntyre; no action.
Pre-trial — DUI, Sean D. Menard; PT continue 6/7.
Pre-trial — Hunt/collect parts another’s property, Jake Tyrell Minton; guilty, 12 months probation, two years no hunt, 90/90, fine $350.
Pre-trial — DUI, Angelique Joy Wirkkala; continue PT 6/7.
Motion Hearing — Recreational fish 2 rule posses fish, Pavel Vasilyevich Zakharyuk; finding 6/7.
Review Hearing — Recreational fish 2 rule posses fish, Pavel Vasilyevich Zakharyuk; finding 6/7.
Suppression Hearing — DUI, Brent Lewis Rayburn; continue PT 7/19, JT 9/9.
Suppression Hearing — Reckless endangerment, Brent Lewis Rayburn; continue PT 7/19, JT 9/9.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
Pre-trial — DUI, Candace Marie Arden; dismissed.
Bench Warrant Hearing— DWLS 3rd-degree, Ryan Robert Camp; DFTA, no action.
Contested Hearing — Fail to obey traffic control device, negligent driving 2nd- degree, Barbara Ann Campbell; committed, fine $139, dismissed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard Allen Heptner; DFTA, warrant $500.
Review Hearing — Fail to initially register vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance, Richard Allen Heptner; DFTA, committed.
Bench Warrant Hearing— DWLS 3rd-degree, Reno Brian Johnson; no action.
Pre-trial — Harassment, displaying a weapon, John Darren Jones; continue 7/12.
Arraignment — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Tach’l Qad Talon Chet Krise; PT 7/12.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Collin Jeffery LaPlant; continue PT 6/14.
Pre-trial — Theft 3, Theresa Denice Manske; PT 6/14.
Fine Compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Derrick R. Maxhimer; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason David Most; guilty, 12 month probation, 90/90, fine $300.
Pre-trial — DUI, Robert Thomas Noe; continue 7/12.
Pre-trial — Harassment, displaying weapon, Joel C. O’Rourke; guilty, 12 month probation, 364/361, credit for time served, dismissed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michael Douglas Shaw; PT 6/14.
Pre-trial — No valid operating license without identification; Sandra Renee Shinall; continue PT 5/24.
Pre-trial — Disorderly conduct, assault 4th-degree, malicious mischief 3 physical damage, Sandra Renee Shinall; continue PT 5/24.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Terry Allen Smith; DFA, warrant $500.
Pre-trial — Theft 3, Pamela Joyce Stolle; PT 5/24.
Pre-trial — Indecent exposure, resisting arrest, Riley Lucas Wonderlich; DFTA warrant, $500.
Pre-trial — Hit/run unattended vehicle, Gary Allen Ziemer; PT 6/14.
May 11
Mitigation Hearing — NVOL with identification, Gregory John Petit; dismissed.
Contested Hearing —Speeding 35 mph over limit, Bryan O’Neill Pitts; dismissed.
May 12
Bench Warrant Hearing— Assault 4th-degree, Robert Gayle Darnell; 6/23
Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Vadym Kondratyuk; dismissed.
Motion Hearing— Assault 4th-degree, Tennile Lee Simpson; no action.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; PT 6/2, JT 7/29.
Judge’s review — Assault 4th-degree, Donald L Schisler; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Minor possession and/or consumption, Trevor Dean Sicilia; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — No valid operating license with out identification; Ricky Dean Sutton; reissue bench warrant
Judge’s review — False statement to public servant attempt to obstruct law enforcement officer, Stephen B Tribby; reissue bench warrant.
Judge’s review — Assault 4th-degree, Erica C. Widler; reissue bench warrant.
Pre-trial — Driver less than 21 consume alcohol/marijuana, Emma B. Alloway; PT 7/7.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald Santiago Arthur; DFTA, warrant review 7/14.
Review Hearing — Speeding 15 mph over limit, Vivian Irene Burutto; dismissed.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Vivian Irene Burutto; dismissed.
Review Hearing — DUI, Avery Roy Eager; PT 6/2, JT 8/26.
Pre-trial — Using net to take fish 2nd, commercial fish with unlawful gear, Kevin D. Hawkins; review 5/19.
Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Dwayne Kazee; NJT 5/19.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Brian R. Leroux; SOC, 12 month probation, fine $500.
Sentencing— DUI, resisting arrest, Jason D. Lovell; guilty, 364/354, 90/80, 5 years probation, 12 months probation, fine $1,200, fine $1,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Eric Heraclio Macias; PT 6/2.
Pre-trial — DUI, Michael Anthony Palsrok; guilty, 364/363, 5 years probation, fine $990.50.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy Lee Pinkley; PT 6/2.
Motion Hearing— Carry concealed pistol without permit, Bryan O’Neill Pitts; weapon released.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; DFTA, continue 1 week.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; DFTA, continue 1 week.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; DFTA, continue 1 week.
Review Hearing — Defective tail lamps, fail to renew expired registration, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; DFTA, continue 1 week.
Pre-trial — Operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; DFTA, continue 1 week.
Pre-trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Alicia R. Sanders; DFTA, warrant $5,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Michael James Schuchmann; continue 1 week.
Review Hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, Travis Henry Tomasi; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 3rd-degree, Travis Henry Tomasi; Guilty, 364/363, fine $500, dismissed.
Bench Warrant Hearing— DWLS 3rd-degree, John W. Trent; DFTA, no action.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 2nd-degree, Margaret Katerina Wilski; no action.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Margaret Katerina Wilski; no action.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Frank E. Brumitt Jr.; DFTA, warrant 6/2.
Bench Warrant Hearing— DWLS 3rd-degree, Kristina M. Caudle, PT 6/2, JT 7/15.
Arraignment — Fail to transfer title within 45 days, Jeremy Gene Cox; PT 6/9, JT 7/1.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Nicholas Wayne Cox; DFTA, warrant review 7/7.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Keisha Marie-Ann Jones; DFTA, warrant review 7/7.
Arraignment — Fail to transfer title within 45 days, DWLS 3rd-degree, Keisha Marie-Ann Jones, DFTA, warrant review 7/7.
Arraignment — Malicious Mischief 3 physical damage, criminal trespass 2nd- degree, Dustin Jay Knutson; PT 7/7, JT 7/29.
Arraignment — Fail to transfer title within 45 days, Tabitha M Kruse; PT 6/2, JT 7/15.
Bench Warrant Hearing— Theft 3rd-degree, Anthony Carlin McCollum; PT 6/2, JT 7/1.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, fail to transfer title within 45 days, Joseph Raitano; PT 6/9, JT 7/15.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Teresa Carol Shafer; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 26 mph over limit, no motorcycle endorsement, operating a vehicle without insurance, Adrian Roland Gibson; continue 5/26.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Mark Lyle Potter; DFTA, continue 7/7.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.