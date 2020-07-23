SOUTH PACIFIC DISTRICT COURT
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
July 15
Pre-trial — Harassment, reckless endangerment, Randy Alan Lewis; PT 8/12, JT 8/27.
Pre-trial — Three counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts of failure to transfer title within 45 days, Kevin Todd Martin; continued to 8/12.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Bradley Wayne Montgomery; 25 days in jail for probation violation.
Pre-trial — DUI, Christopher Lee Otterbein; reduced to reckless driving, 364/363, $500.
Pre-trial — Sell huckleberries/harvest special forest products, Alejandro Bonifil Rivera-Flores; PT 8/19, JT 9/17.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Sonya Renae Rupert; guilty, 90/90, 12 month probation, $450.
Fine compliance — Avoid wildlife check station/inspection attempt, Michael Bryan Schroyer; 10 days in jail.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Tennile Lee Simpson; SOC 24 months, $500.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy Randall Turner; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, April May Vandemarr; guilty, 12 months probation, 90/90, $450.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Renee V. Williams Nesbitt; guilty, 90/90, 12 months probation, $450.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Renee V. Williams Nesbitt; review 7/29.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Margaret K. Wilski; continued to 7/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, Margaret K. Wilski; continued to 7/22.
Arraignment — Disorderly conduct, David Clinton Wright; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Michael Lee Younger; PT 8/5, JT 8/27.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Bradley Allen Selmer Bolkan; continued to 8/12.
Arraignment — Possession of dangerous weapon, Robert Gordon Cameron; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfere with reporting domestic violence, Jacob M. Doescher; set for trial.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, James Patrick Drake; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Roger Alvin Lobry; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Matthew Wyatt Meyer; continued to 8/12.
Arraignment — DUI, Scott T. Ogren; pleaded not guilty, NOA filed, PT 8/10.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Fredrick Lon Sherman; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Santiphab Allen Sisavatky; continued to 8/12.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation usage, Corrina Whitehead; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Joseph Caldwell Young; pd appt., PT 8/19, JT 9/24.
Suppression hearing — DUI, William Lawes Blowers Jr.; reduced to reckless driving $750.
July 21
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (40 or under), Joe Franco Monroy; DS one year, $150.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 21 mph over limit (over 40), Amanda Christine Yielding; committed, $100.
Contested hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, NVOL with identification, Kevin Charles Bryant; committed, 1,106 total.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Juan Manuel Gomez Leal; DS one year, $150.
Contested hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Kenneth Wing Tam; dismissed.
July 22
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Jennifer Rose Chipman; dismissed.
Show cause — Trip permit violation usage, Aaron Eugene Fernau; review 8/26.
Review hearing — Two counts of recreational fish 2 rule violating possessing fish, Patrick Shannon Dunnan Gore; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Paul Ira Harris; review 60 days, review 1/6/2021.
Review hearing — DUI, Joseph Patrick Acres; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — Malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Scott Robert Hauser; re-issue bench warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Ramon Martinez Garcia; re-issue bench warrant.
Pre-trial — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Hailey Yvonne Bundy; continued to 8/12.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Robert Gayle Darnell; PT 7/29, JT 9/24.
Pre-trial — Three counts of public nuisance, two counts of fire code violation #304, zoning violation, Lori Lee Fairchild; continued to 8/12.
Motion hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Crystal M. Freeman; no action.
Motion hearing — Violation of temp order of protection, DUI, Crystal M. Freeman; dismissed.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Michael Lane Heath; PT 8/12, JT 9/17.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, reckless endangerment, Steven Lee Heckman; continued to 8/12.
Pre-trial — Harassment, David Daniel Jerome; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, DUI, Curtis S. Kirschbaum; continued to 8/29.
Review hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Darcy Jean Lee; continued to 8/19.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Cherie Lee Stigall; SOC 12 months, $350.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, interfering with reporting domestic violence, Matthew J. Stone; continued to 8/12, JT 9/17.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 2nd-degree, Andrew James Ward; probation violation hearing 8/19.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, DUI, Margaret K. Wilski; continued to 7/29.
Review hearing — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Michael Lee Younger; continued to 8/12.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Shaquille Raysean Davis; DFTA.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jacob Gene Leyrer; pd appt., PT 8/26.
Arraignment — MIP and/or consumption, Artur A. Mik; dismissed.
Arraignment — MIP and/or consumption, Artur M. Puika; continued to 8/19.
Contested hearing — Speeding 22 mph over limit (over 40), Casey Zihur Hsu; continued to 8/5.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
