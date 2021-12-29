South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.

Dec. 27

Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gary Rian Anderson; continued to 1/3/22.

Review hearing — Failure to initially register vehicle, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Gary Rian Anderson; review 1/3/22.

Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; continued to 1/31/22.

Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeffery S. Deccio; continued to 1/31/22.

Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kendra Marie Dobbs; DFTA, B/W $500.

Mitigation hearing — Following vehicle too closely, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Steven James Edwards; continued to 1/3/22.

Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Geremy Andrew Grochow; DFTA, warrant signed.

Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Geremy Andrew Grochow; committed.

Sentence compliance — DUI, Joshua Daniel Haug; continued to 1/3/22.

Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Perry Steven Joseph; continued to 1/3/22.

Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dalton Ray Shollenberger; continued to 1/3/22.

Pre-trial — DUI, Amber N. Williams; continued to 1/3/22.

Dec. 28

Mitigation hearing — Parking without displaying the pass, Alyssa N. Reitch; dismissed.

Contested hearing — Recreational fish license not with person, Estella Joy Sheldon; dismissed.

Dec. 29

Review hearing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Donald J. Garber; dismissed.

Review hearing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Michael C. Solee; dismissed.

Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; DFTA, continued.

Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Fredrick Lon Sherman; continued to 1/26/22.

Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Garrick George Cranston; DFTA, warrant review 1/26/22.

Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Carl Edward Huddleston; PT 1/26/22, JT 2/24/22.

Abbreviation Key

00/00 Days sentenced/suspended

B/W Bench warrants

DF Deferred finding

DP Deferred prosecution

DS Deferred sentence

DUI Driving under influence

DWLS Driving w/ license suspended

DFTA Defendant failure to appear

FTR Failed to respond

JT Jury trial

MIP Minor in possession

NCO No-Contact Order

NOA Notice of appearance

NJT Non-jury trial

NSV No similar violations

NVOL No valid operator’s license

PD Public defender

PT Pre-trial

SOC Stipulated order of continuance

