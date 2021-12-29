Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Dec. 27
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Gary Rian Anderson; continued to 1/3/22.
Review hearing — Failure to initially register vehicle, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Gary Rian Anderson; review 1/3/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; continued to 1/31/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeffery S. Deccio; continued to 1/31/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Kendra Marie Dobbs; DFTA, B/W $500.
Mitigation hearing — Following vehicle too closely, operating motor vehicle without insurance, Steven James Edwards; continued to 1/3/22.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Geremy Andrew Grochow; DFTA, warrant signed.
Review hearing — Operating motor vehicle without insurance, Geremy Andrew Grochow; committed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Joshua Daniel Haug; continued to 1/3/22.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Perry Steven Joseph; continued to 1/3/22.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dalton Ray Shollenberger; continued to 1/3/22.
Pre-trial — DUI, Amber N. Williams; continued to 1/3/22.
Dec. 28
Mitigation hearing — Parking without displaying the pass, Alyssa N. Reitch; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Recreational fish license not with person, Estella Joy Sheldon; dismissed.
Dec. 29
Review hearing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Donald J. Garber; dismissed.
Review hearing — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Michael C. Solee; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; DFTA, continued.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Fredrick Lon Sherman; continued to 1/26/22.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Garrick George Cranston; DFTA, warrant review 1/26/22.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Carl Edward Huddleston; PT 1/26/22, JT 2/24/22.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
Your entry has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.