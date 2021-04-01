South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
March 17
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Matthew Allen Arnold; probation violation 4/7.
Pre-trial — Displaying weapon, Maria Louise Bradford; PT 4/7.
Review Hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, fail to renew expired registration, Kyle William Delfosse; review 4/14.
Pre-trial — Operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, Kyle William Delfosse; PT 4/14.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Leo Mark Estes Jr.; guilty, 12 month probation,8 hours CS or 1 day in jail, fine $150.
Review Hearing — Operating a vehicle without insurance, Cole M. Gammon; DFTA, continue 4/14.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Cole M. Gammon; DFTA, continue 4/14.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Christopher David Hanson; DFTA, PT 4/14.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Tanner Kenneth Hug; PT 3/31.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Justin Michael Krupp; PT 4/14.
Review Hearing — Trip permit violation, Lisa Marlene Leland; trial continued 3/19.
Sentencing— No valid operating license without identification, Naomi Ruth Lentz; Guilty, 12 month probation, fine $250.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; DFTA warrant review 4/21.
Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; DFTA warrant review 4/21.
Review Hearing —Discharging sewage to surface/ground, no potable water on site, Dyke Moen; review 4/21.
Review Hearing — Critical areas violation, Dyke Moen; Review 4/21.
Review Hearing — Speeding 35 mph over limit, Bryan O’Neill Pitts; review 4/14.
Pre-trial — Carry concealed pistol with out permit, Bryan O’Neill Pitts; PT 4/14.
Pre-trial — DUI, Bryan O’Neill Pitts; PT 4/14.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette, DFTA, warrant review 4/14.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette, DFTA, warrant review 4/14.
Pre-trial — Operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette, DFTA, warrant review 4/14.
Sentence compliance — Driver less than 21 consume alcohol/marijuana, Joshua Ray Shipley; probation violation hearing 4/7.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jared Dean Stowell; probation violation 5/5.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, Franklin Edmund Warner; review 6/2.
Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Lukas Adrian Wolfe; PT 3/31, JT 6/10.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Timothy James Brunson; PT 4/21, JT 5/13.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Vivian Irene Burutto; PT 4/14, JT 5/20.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Austin Lawrence Collins; PT 4/28, JT 5/20.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jayson Tyrone Pocan; DFTA, warrant review 4/14.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Timothy James Teall; continue 3/31.
Arraignment — Operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, DWLS 3rd-degree, Travis Henry Tomasi; PT 4/14, JT 5/20.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Eddy; continue arraignment 3/31.
Contested Hearing — Speeding in a school, playground, crosswalk zone 16-20 mph over limit, David Benjamin Garza Jr.; continue
5/19.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 17 mph over limit, Madalynn Elizabeth Yates, continue
3/31.
March 22
Pre-trial — DUI, Candace Marie Arden; PT 4/12.
Pre-trial — Violation of anti-harassment order, Casey James Burke; PT 4/12.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Vickie Katherine Childs; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tanitia Merie Handy; PT 4/26.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, David Ryan Huff; guilty, 90/90, fine $250.
Arraignment — Harassment, displaying weapon, John Darren Jones, PT 4/12.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Collin Jeffery Laplant; PT 4/12.
Arraignment — Hit and run unattended complicity, reckless driving, Braden Wayne Montgomery; PT 4/12.
Pre-trial — DUI, Robert Thomas Noe; PT 4/12.
Arraignment — Harassment, displaying weapon; Joel C. O’Rourke; PT 4/26.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Robert Daniel Obrien; PT 4/26.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Andy Lee Petit; PT 4/26.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Anthony Richard Ramos; DFTA, warrant $500.
Review Hearing — Operating a vehicle without insurance, fail to renew expired registration, Anthony Richard Ramos; DFTA, committed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Carli Michelle Saunders; PT 4/12.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Terry Allen Smith; PT 5/10.
Pre-trial — Violation of civil anti-harassment order, Kurt Edward Kaino; DFTA PT 4/12.
March 31
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Enrique Benavidez JR.; probation violation continue 4/7.
Sentence compliance — Fail to transfer title with in 45 days, Richard Lee Brown Jr.; case closed.
Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Jacob M Doescher; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — DUI, James E. Keller; DFTA, warrant review 4/14.
Bench warrant hearing— Reckless driving, Bradley Wayne Montgomery; DFTA, no action.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Francis Schave III; probation violation 4/21.
Other Hearing — DUI, D’Shawn Marquiece Smith; judge orders unsupervised.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Andrew Kayne Windrow; no action
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Randy Allen Woodman; DFTA warrant review 4/21.
Review Hearing — Speeding 24 mph over limit, operating a vehicle without insurance, Hailey A. Butler Espinoza; DFTA, review 4/28.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, Hailey A. Butler; DFTA, warrant review 4/28.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Scott Eddy; DFTA, continue arraignment 4/7.
Second arraignment — DUI, Ross Len Estes; PT 4/14, JT 5/20.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Deverie Lynn Gorham; 30 days jail.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Mitchell Peter Hambling; amended to following too close and speed to fast for conditions, fine $226.
Trial Status — Assault 4th-degree, interfere with reporting domestic violence, Russell Allen Hamilton; JT moved to 4/19.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, negligent driving 1st-degree, Bradly James Hana; DFTA, warrant, $5,000.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Bradly James Hana, DFTA warrant $5,000.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Tanner Kenneth Hug; guilty, 12 month probation, 90/90, Fine $695.
Review Hearing — Overnight park or camp prohibited, Kurt Edward Kaino; review 4/21.
Review Hearing — Overnight park or camping prohibited, seashore conservation sanitation/waste violation, Kurt Edward Kaino; review 4/21.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kurt Edward Kaino; PR 4/21.
Review Hearing — No valid operating license with valid id, Ronald Ray Legler; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, Ronald Ray Legler; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Theft 3, Lisa Marlene Leland; PT 4/28, JT 5/13.
Motion hearing— Trip permit violation, Lisa Marlene Leland;
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, Lisa Marlene Leland; PT 4/28, 6/17.
Review Hearing — No valid operating license with valid identification, Lisa Marlene Leland; review 4/28.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michelle Denise Lockman; guilty, 12 month probation, 90/90, fine $150.
Review Hearing — Reckless driving, David Stephen Majka; probation violation continue, 4/21.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, David Earl Manning; DFTA, warrant $2,000.
Pre-trial — DUI, Michael Anthony Palsrok; continue PT 4/7.
Bench warrant hearing— DUI, Jeremy L. Riefkohl; DFTA, no action.
Pre-trial — DUI, Kirk William Roberts; continue PT 4/28.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; PT 4/21, JT 5/13.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; PT 4/21, JT 5/13.
Pre-trial — Obstruct law enforcement officer, Shaun Aaron Schlenker; PT 4/21, JT 5/13.
Pre-trial — Trip permit violation, Tommy James Schneider; PT 4/14.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jeffery Scott Schnitger; probation violation continue 4/28.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Michael James Schuchmann; PT 4/7, JT 5/20.
Review Hearing — Littering/dumping solid waste, Kourtney M. Scott; DFTA continue 5/21.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lukas Adrian Wolfe; PT 4/14.
Review Hearing — Theft 3, Joyce Lee Ziefenfuss, DFTA continue 5/5.
Arraignment — Failure to transfer title with in 45 days, Autumn Marie Baker; continue arraignment 5/5.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Scott Michael Barker; DFTA warrant $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Barr; PT 4/28, JT 6/17.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeffrey Bruce Bean III; continue arraignment 5/5.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tellis Jack Boutwell II; continue arraignment 4/7.
Review Hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Tellis Jack Boutwell II;
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Aidan G Bratt; DFTA, warrant review 5/5
Arraignment — Theft 3, Richard William Brooking; DFTA, warrant review, 5/5
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Frank E. Brumitt Jr.; DFTA warrant review, 5/5.
Arraignment — Criminal Trespass 2nd-degree, Brandon Duane Christman; DFTA warrant review 5/5.
Arraignment — Theft 3, Christopher Wayne Cox; sentencing 4/14.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christopher Wayne Cox; PT 4/14, JT 6/10.
Arraignment — Fail to transfer title with in 45 days, Jeremy Gene Cox; DFTA warrant review 5/5.
Bench warrant hearing—DWLS 3rd-degree, Thomas Jaren Davidson; continue arraignment 4/28.
Review Hearing —Speeding 19 MPH over limit, operating a vehicle without insurance, Morgan Joanne Grandy; DFTA, committed.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Morgan Joanne Grandy; DFA warrant $1,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Talisha Marie Hall; DFTA warrant $500.
Arraignment — Using net to take fish 2nd, commercial fish with unlawful gear, Kevin D. Hawkins; PT 4/21, JT 6/10.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Adam L. Heminger; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Review Hearing — Operating a vehicle without insurance, Adam L. Heminger; DFTA committed.
Review Hearing — Harassment, David Daniel Jerome; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christopher M. May; DFTA, warrant $1,000.
Arraignment — Theft 3, Anthony Carlin McCollum; DFTA, warrant review 5/5.
Review Hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit, Breanna Lee Moody; DFTA, found committed.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Breanna Lee Moody; DFTA, warrant $1,000
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, David William Peterson; DFTA warrant review 5/5.
Arraignment — DUI, Carmen Anthony Pucci; PT 4/28, JT 6/10.
Arraignment — DUI, Laurie Catherine Romey; PT 4/14, JT 6/17.
Review Hearing — Operating a vehicle without insurance, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; Review 4/1.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; PT 4/14, JT 6/10.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Timothy James Teall; Guilty, 12 month probation, 90/90, fine $150.
Review Hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Timothy James Teall; dismissed.
Bench warrant hearing— DWLS 3rd-degree, fail to transfer title within 45 days, Jennifer Ann Tollefson; guilty, 12 month probation,90/90, 364/364 fine $450.
Arraignment — Failure to transfer title with in 45 days, Dakota James Wlech; continue arraignment 5/5.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Kristina Ann Wilson; PT 4/7.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brian Michael William Woods; continue arraignment 5/5.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
