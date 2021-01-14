South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Jan. 11
Pre-trial — Hit/run unattended property, Samuel David Blake; dismissed.
Arraignment — Violation of anti harassment order, Casey James Burke; DFTA, warrant, fine $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2rd-degree, Travis Wayne Davidson; PT 3/8.
Arraignment — DUI, Donald J. Garber; PT 2/22.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Rene L. Heath; PT 2/22.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard Allen Heptner; DFTA, warrant, fine $500.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Wayne Jacob; guilty, 12 month probation, 90/90, fine $350.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Michael Troy Larson; deferral, 12 months fine, $375.
Mitigation Hearing— Operating a vehicle without insurance, Wilfrido Lopez Mendez; committed, fine $250.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Sandy Jolene Petrich; SOC 12 months, fine $425.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Rudy M Rodriguez; DFTA, warrant, fine $500.
Plea hearing— DWLS 3rd-degree, Carli Michelle Saunders; DFTA warrant fine $500.
Arraignment — Driver less than 21 consume alcohol/marijuana, Matthew Clayton Simmons; PT 2/22.
Arraignment — Marijuana less than 21 possession/sell attempt , Matthew Clayton, Simmons; PT2/22.
Review Hearing— Marijuana in motor vehicle violation, Matthew Clayton Simmons; review 2/22.
Mitigation hearing— Operating a vehicle without insurance, Douglas Robert Steffens; Committed, fine $350.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joshua Kristpher Townsen; DFTA, warrant, fine $500.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ty Auxier Tucker; PT 3/8.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Lorraine Veach; dismissed.
Bench warrant hearing— DWLS 3rd-degree, Donald Earl Williams; PT 3/8
Bench warrant hearing— Reckless driving, obstruct law enforcement officer, Donald Earl Williams; PT 3/8.
Bench warrant hearing— DWLS 3rd-degree, Donald Earl Williams; continue PT 3/8.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Quentin Wright; continue 2/22.
Jan. 12
Mitigation hearing — Solid waste/littering/dumping, Roger James Collins; dismissed.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 16 mph over limit, Julie E. Gardner; committed.
Mitigation hearing — Fail to initially register vehicle, Marcus Dale Heckman; committed, fine $100.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit, Kody C. White; resend dates.
Contested Hearing — Speeding in a school zone, Frances Charlotte August, dismissed
Contested Hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway, Kerri Leann Hines; dismissed.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 16 mph over limit, Caroline Jean Leitz-Miller; Committed, fine $100.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 26 mph over limit, Kevin Preston Ryan; Committed, Fine $313.00.
Jan. 13
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st degree, Matthew Alan Arnold; DFTA, warrant, fine $2,500.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Enrique Benavidez Jr.; review 2/17.
Review Hearing— Assault 4th-degree, Nathan John Jansma; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Malicious mischief 3, Connie Janssen; DFTA,warrant, review 2/17.
Review Hearing — Disorderly conduct, Gian Carlo Moreno; dismissed.
Review Hearing — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Gian Carlo Moreno; dismissed.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Andrew Kayne Windrow; review 2/17.
Review Hearing — Recreational clam over limit, recreational crab, Daniel C. Lundsford; reissue.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ben Dewayne Marshall; reissue.
Review Hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Susy C. Salinas Rizo; reissue.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Operating a vehicle without interlock, Joseph Kirk Donaldson; DFTA, warrant review 2/10.
Review Hearing — DUI, Avery Roy Eager; review 4/21.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Season Renee Hayden; SOC, 12 months, fine $250.
Pre-trial — Purchase/use license 2nd, Blake Michael Henderson; continue 1/20.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Darcy Jean Lee; SOC, continue 1/20.
Review Hearing — Speeding 27 mph over limit, Jim Sean Meadors; review 1/20.
Sentencing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jim Sean Meadors; continue sentencing 1/20.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Christopher Lee Otterbein; parole violation, 2/24.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Dawn R. Pierson; parole violation 2/24.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Forrest Kimzey H. Robinson; DFTA, warrant review 3/3.
Sentence compliance — DWLS 3rd-degree, negligent driving 1st degree, Rudy M. Rodriguez; DFTA, warrant review 2/10.
Pre-trial — Negligent driving 1st degree, Logan Clay Schaener; review 1/20, guilty, 90/88, warrant fee $100, 12 month probation.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Jared Dean Stowell; DFTA, review 3/17.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Donald Earl Williams; continue PT 1/20.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Donald Earl Williams; continue PT 1/20.
Arraignment — Public nuisance, zoning violation, Perry Ronnie Anderson; PT 2/17, JT 4/22.
Arraignment — Sanitation standards for RV’s, Perry Ronnie Anderson; PT 2/17, JT 4/22.
Arraignment —Recreational fish 2 rule violation possesses fish, Kerry Douglass Downs; continue arraignment 2/24.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Wesley Ficken; no action.
Review Hearing — Operating a vehicle without insurance, Cole M. Gammon; review 2/3.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Cole M. Gammon; PT 2/3, JT 4/15.
Arraignment — Reckless driving, Mitchell Peter Hambling; continue arraignment 1/20.
Review Hearing — Trip permit Violation, Ronald Ray Legler; DFTA, warrant review 2/3.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christopher M. May; continue arraignment 2/24.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2 rule posses fish, Thomas M. Riggins; continue arraignment 2/24.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit, Illia Dyman; DFTA, no one appears committed.
Contested Hearing — Speeding in a school zone, David Benjamin Garza Jr.; continue 3/17.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 26 mph over limit, no motorcycle endorsement, operating a vehicle without insurance, Adrian Roland Gibson; continue 2/3.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit, Spencer Andrew Vangieson; continue contested hearing 1/27.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
