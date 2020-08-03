LONG BEACH — Organizers expressed “a heartfelt thank you to all those who volunteered and donated to the Restoration of St. Mary McGowan Church. Our golf fundraiser was a huge success.”
Louise Purdin of St. Mary Seaview and St. Mary McGowan offered special thanks to Greg Pothier, Patty Kester and Mitzi Pothier for helping her bring it together.
“Couldn’t have done this without all the golfers who came out and the hole sponsors,” Purdin said. These were Reigle Fine Arts, Coastal Restoration, Dr. Roof, Fun Beach, Okie’s Thriftway, Williams Property Services in memory of Mike Williams, Pete and Celsa Johnson, Lona and Paul Niemi, Patty and Deb, Willapa Harbor Knights of Columbus 1606, Bear Claw Organics, Willapa Wild, Cheri Diehl Pacific Realty, St Mary’s Mens Club Richard Wallace and Don Parsons State Farm Insurance.
Prizes were donated by the Elm Family, Pete and Celsa Johnson, Greg and Mitzi Pothier, Louise and John Purdin and Peninsula Golf Course. Donations for this fundraiser came from many attendees and Pete and Celsa Johnson, Okie’s Thriftway, Willapa Harbor Knights of Columbus 1606 and Richard Wallace.
