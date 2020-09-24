OLYMPIA — The Washington Health Benefit Exchange Board on Sept. 24 announced the certified 2021 Qualified Health Plans (QHPs) and Qualified Dental Plans (QDPs) to be offered through Washington Healthplanfinder during the upcoming open enrollment period from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, 2021. This includes certification of new Cascade Care products available for the first time on Washington Healthplanfinder.
A total of 115 QHPs and seven QDPs were confirmed by the Exchange Board following approval from the Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC). For the first time in several years, there will be two or more carriers in every county. This includes Pacific and Wahkiakum, though as of Sept. 24 the exchange website only shows plans offered by Premera Blue Cross.
“Cascade Care is expanding access, choice and value for Washingtonians at a time when they need it most. More and higher value health insurance plans are coming at a time when more customers need coverage during the pandemic,” said Pam MacEwan, chief executive officer of the Exchange.
Cascade Care plans offer deductibles that are on average $1,000 less than other plans, and cover more services prior to meeting a deductible, including primary care visits, mental health services, and generic drugs.
“Most customers will see that average premium costs and deductibles of Exchange plans are lower than previous years, including eight counties where a Cascade Care plan — either standard or public option — is the lowest-cost silver plan,” MacEwan said.
The addition of new health insurance companies—Community Health Network of Washington, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, Regence BlueShield, and UnitedHealthcare of Oregon, Inc.— will increase consumer choice. Washingtonians will have at least two carriers in all 39 counties available, compared to 31 counties in 2020.
Nine health insurance companies will return in 2021 and all carriers will be expanding their offerings with Cascade Care products. The added carriers and new plan offerings ensure that all Washingtonians will have more choices and access to high-value plans that cover services before the deductible.
2021 individual Exchange health and dental insurers approved Sept. 24:
• BridgeSpan Health Company
• Community Health Network of Washington
• Coordinated Care Corporation
• Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest
• Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington
• LifeWise Health Plan of Washington
• Molina Healthcare of Washington, Inc.
• PacificSource Health Plans
• Premera Blue Cross
• Providence Health Plan
• Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon
• Regence BlueShield
• UnitedHealthcare of Oregon, Inc.
• Delta Dental of Washington
• Dentegra
The eighth open enrollment period begins on Nov. 1. Customers are encouraged to visit Washington Healthplanfinder to review insurance coverage plans and prepare for enrollment. Additionally, live chat will be available during call center hours, as well as wahealthplanfinder.org available 24/7.
