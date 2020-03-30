LONG BEACH — The American Association of University Women usually awards six young women who have excelled in their study of Science, Technology and Math (STEM) at the annual Spring Tea.
“This year the awards had to be sent through the mail due to the cautions dictated by the covid virus affecting us all here on the Peninsula,” AAUW said in a press release. “Each of these girls show not only excellence in their studies, but contribute much to the community.”
This year’s recipients were from Naselle: Emma Colombo, science; Ella Hale, math; and Ellexa Lebovitz, technology. Those from Long Beach included: Sarah Mathison, math; Erika Glenn, science and Jaymi Kemmer, technology.
“All of the recipients have achieved high grades in the three areas of STEM and would have received their certificates, a check and a pin in person as recognition of their interest and application,” AAUW said.
We wish we could show everyone how proud we are of these young women. The AAUW is an organization dedicated to advance equity for women through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
