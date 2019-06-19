There were no drum rolls, but there was a lot of suspense and some pretty substantial smiles at the three Long Beach Peninsula elementary and middle schools and Naselle School last week when the winners of the annual Bikes for Books program were revealed.
Students read books during May, were tested on the content by librarians and their names were placed into a drawing for a free bicycle.
The program is one of the main community service projects for members of the Ilwaco-based Occident Lodge No. 48, Free and Accepted Masons of Washington.
Dick Rodlun of Ocean Park, committee chairman, said the Masons provide free bikes for eight schools in Pacific County, four on the Peninsula, as well as Raymond, South Bend, Willapa Valley and North River. Two of the schools have a program for young readers to win Kindles.
Rodlun thanked the Long Beach Police Department, the Washington State Patrol Naselle Detachment and the Pacific County Fire District No. 1 which are providing free helmets for the cyclists. this year.
