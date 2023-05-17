Naselle School citizenship award recipients are pictured with Lt. Mike Parker, back left, and Sheriff Daniel Garcia. Middle row, left to right, Karsen Green (seventh grade), Riley Jacobson (fifth), Jake Erickson (fifth), Anna Whipple (fourth) and Preston Gifford (third). In front are Emily Wirkkala (sixth) and Reilly Browning (eighth). Not pictured are award winners Kaisa Pakenen (third), Levi Malchow (fourth), Maurice Drake (sixth), Larry Malchow (seventh) and Madelyn Dielman (eighth).
Students from Hilltop Middle School honored are pictured with Lt. Mike Parker, left, and Sheriff Daniel Garcia. Left to right are Luca Jimenez (eighth grade), Blake Eisbrenner (seventh), Maritza Murrieta-Leonardo (seventh), Jayden Crawford (sixth) and Alexis Kraynak (sixth). Not pictured is eighth-grader Kaylee Anderson.
Ocean Park Elementary School students are pictured with Lt. Mike Parker, back left, and Sheriff Daniel Garcia. They are, left to right, Jazzlyn Earls (fifth grade), Justin Johnson (fourth), Kylie Kleffner (fourth), Aubrey Morris (third) and Tucker Darr (third). In front, with a grin to match the occasion, is fifth-grader Flynn Orr.
Naselle School citizenship award recipients are pictured with Lt. Mike Parker, back left, and Sheriff Daniel Garcia. Middle row, left to right, Karsen Green (seventh grade), Riley Jacobson (fifth), Jake Erickson (fifth), Anna Whipple (fourth) and Preston Gifford (third). In front are Emily Wirkkala (sixth) and Reilly Browning (eighth). Not pictured are award winners Kaisa Pakenen (third), Levi Malchow (fourth), Maurice Drake (sixth), Larry Malchow (seventh) and Madelyn Dielman (eighth).
Submitted photo
Students from Hilltop Middle School honored are pictured with Lt. Mike Parker, left, and Sheriff Daniel Garcia. Left to right are Luca Jimenez (eighth grade), Blake Eisbrenner (seventh), Maritza Murrieta-Leonardo (seventh), Jayden Crawford (sixth) and Alexis Kraynak (sixth). Not pictured is eighth-grader Kaylee Anderson.
Submitted photo
Ocean Park Elementary School students are pictured with Lt. Mike Parker, back left, and Sheriff Daniel Garcia. They are, left to right, Jazzlyn Earls (fifth grade), Justin Johnson (fourth), Kylie Kleffner (fourth), Aubrey Morris (third) and Tucker Darr (third). In front, with a grin to match the occasion, is fifth-grader Flynn Orr.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.