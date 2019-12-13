OLYMPIA — Customers have until 11:59 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 15 to sign up for 2020 health and dental coverage beginning Jan. 1. Customers must select a plan through Washington Healthplanfinder (https://www.wahealthplanfinder.org).
More than 195,000 Washingtonians have already enrolled in a 2020 health plan through Washington Healthplanfinder since the open enrollment began on Nov. 1, including more than 24,000 new enrollments.
“For those who have left this decision to the last minute now is the time to sign up for 2020 health and dental coverage for next year,” said Pam MacEwan, chief executive officer at the Exchange. “There are plenty of resources available to help people understand their options and secure health insurance coverage before it’s too late.”
Expanded opportunities to access in-person help are being offered now through the Dec. 15 deadline to select a plan. Eleven full-service enrollment centers located throughout the state, trained navigators and brokers, and enrollment events may be found using the WAPlanfinder app or online at Washington Healthplanfinder by clicking on the “Customer Support” tab.
The toll-free Customer Support Center (1-855-923-4633) is also hosting extended operating hours to provide last-minute help for individuals signing up for coverage before the deadline. This includes evening hours until 10 p.m. leading up to Dec. 15 and until midnight on the last day.
Customers who have already selected their health and dental coverage for next year should expect to receive a bill for payment of their first month’s premium. Insurance companies require that these bills be paid in order for coverage to begin. Information on submitting a premium payment is available by clicking the “Make Your Payment” on Washington Healthplanfinder.
