Sunday Night Pool League

Feb. 27; Week #10 W-L

Doc’s Subs 113-37

Doc’s Balls & Pockets 111-39

Doc’s Odds & Ends 80-70

Doc’s Revenge 77-73

Doc’s Rockers 69-81

Eagles Hot Pockets 64-86

Doc’s Fish & Poles 47-103

Eagles Coasties 39-111

3-fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Don Briggs, Steve Burton, Bill Herman, Scott Jordan, Isaac Perez, Robert Reed, Sonny Savioli, Don Sheldon, Rick Ulbricht

Table Run: Bill Herman

