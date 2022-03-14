Sunday Night Pool League

March 13; Week #12 W-L

Doc’s Subs 136-44

Doc’s Balls & Pockets 131-49

Doc’s Odds & Ends 95-85

Doc’s Revenge 87-93

Doc’s Rockers 84-96

Eagles Hot Pockets 71-109

Doc’s Fish & Poles 66-114

Eagles Coasties 50-130

3-fers: Wayne Ekvall, Jon Fouts, Bill, Herman, Mike Lambert, Isaac Perez, Robert Reed, Don Sheldon, Taylor Stack, Deb Yaddof

Table Run: Curtis Bade

