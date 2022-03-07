March 6; Week #11

Doc's Subs 123-42

Doc's Balls & Pockets 122-43

Doc's Odds & Ends 90-75

Doc's Revenge 81-84

Doc's Rockers 79-91

Eagles Hot Pockets 69-96

Doc's Fish & Poles 57-108

Eagles Coasties 44-121

3-fers: Cindy Bade, Joyce Benson, Mike Lambert, Norma Rice, Taylor Stack

