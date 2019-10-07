SURFSIDE — The annual Surfside Homeowners Association’s Chili Cookoff was held this last weekend. First place was a tie, with Tracy Marple (pot #1) and Dorothy Howard (pot #9) taking the honors. Third place went to Lauri Bean (pot #4).
Proceeds of the event, which included the tastings, bake sale, plant sale and raffle, resulted in a donation to Pack2School in excess of $600.
