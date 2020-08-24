Golf scramble helps young people

Results from the Surfside Homeowners Association Scramble for Scholars held Saturday, Aug. 22, were: First Place winners Blake Kukula, Greg Chalker, Terry Hillman and Mark Binion receiving their trophies from Kirby Smith, chair of this annual fundraiser, far left. Congratulations and thanks for supporting this worthy event.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.