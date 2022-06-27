Surfside Homeowner Assn Scholarship Winners

Surfside HOA awards scholarships: Left to right: Gabby Bell, Vitchiyah Srisopapon, Tazlina Thomas, Nicholas Holtermann and Jayden Turner, with SHOA representative Kirby Smith.

SURFSIDE — 2022 Surfside Homeowner's Association “Scramble for Scholars” Scholarship winners were presented by association representative Kirby Smith.

"Congratulations and best of luck to all 2022 Ilwaco High School seniors," SHOA said.

