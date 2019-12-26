“Because of the generosity once again of our Surfside Homeowners Association members, we were able to provide a wonderful Christmas for 16 foster children on the Long Beach Peninsula,” Louise Purdin of Surfside HOA said. “Many thanks to all our Christmas Angels and the Elves that delivered those gifts to Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS).”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.