LONG BEACH — On, Sunday, April 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Cove Restaurant at 9604 Pacific Way in Long Beach is offering a free drive through community dinner.
The meal will include 14-hour smoked brisket, pulled pork, a pan seared green beans and brussel sprout medley, potato and egg salad and a dinner. This meal is possible thanks to Sysco Foods, customers and staff.
Their phone is 360-642-2828.
