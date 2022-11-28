ILWACO — Occident Masons Lodge No. 48 of Ilwaco recently elected officers — and chose members named Mike for the top three positions.
Incoming master will be Mike Carmel, senior warden will be Mike Thornton and junior warden will be Mike Turner.
They will be installed at an open public ceremony at the lodge on Spruce Street 11 a.m. Saturday Dec. 10.
Carmel takes over from Nick Michaud, who has led the group during 2022.
Patrick Webb and Ron Robbins will continue as secretary and treasurer, respectively.
Other officers to be installed are Les Moore, senior deacon; Del Murry, junior deacon; Dobby Wiegardt, chaplain; Michaud, marshal; Dick Rodlun, senior steward; and Ed Cox, tyler.
The Masons are a fraternal organization that dates back to at least the early 18th Century and likely some considerable time before. Formed in Europe, Masons became established in North America during the 1700s. The organization exists to “make good men better” as well as performing charitable work.
The Ilwaco lodge spearheads a program called Bikes for Books, which encourages literacy in the higher elementary grades at the Ocean Beach and Naselle school districts. It offers scholarships to graduating seniors at Pacific County’s seven high schools and hosts a citizenship awards event at which area children are honored.
