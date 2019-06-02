ILWACO – Dozens of participants took two trips around Black Lake in Saturday’s Wellspring-sponsored 5K “Color the Lake” run. Some slowed to a walk, but many kept up a jogging pace. Daniel Quintana, Ilwaco High School’s fastest distance runner, was the winner Saturday.
Not everyone ran or walked, though. Every few hundred yards along the course, there were volunteers waiting to spray-paint the custom-made white tee shirts runners wore for the event.
The event raised money for Wellspring, but most participants were Ocean Beach School District students, who got in for free, and the main purpose was to bring people together for physical activity. Wellspring helps a variety of local charitable causes and puts on community events like Color the Lake.
