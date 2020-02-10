NASELLE — Traveling from her home in Ellensburg, ex-Naselle resident Ruth Torppa-Miller presented Quilts of Valor to three local veterans and a Quilt of Honor to a current member of the U.S. Marines.
Torppa-Miller, a 1963 graduate of Naselle High School, creates these quilts with the goal of providing them to all of the veterans in her hometown and surrounding communities. She prepared and presented 29 Quilts of Valor during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Finnish-American Folk Festival, a biennial event held in Naselle on even-numbered years.
On Sunday, Feb. 9, Torppa-Miller presented a Quilt of Valor to WWII veteran Walt Busse. Busse and family members were celebrating his 94th birthday at Hunter’s Inn at the time of the presentation. Busse served in the Army-Air Corps from 1944 to 1946 and was a member of the Army reserves from 1946 to 1949. In attendance was his 20-year-old great-grandson, Jerry Clifford, home on leave following his completion of basic training at the Marine Corps training center in San Diego, California. Since the National Quilts of Valor Foundation requires 180 days of military service to receive a Quilt of Valor, Torppa-Miller presented Clifford with a Quilt of Honor she had prepared for the occasion. Both men and their families were visibly touched by the presentations.
Torppa-Miller then traveled to Grays River where she presented a Quilt of Valor to Dan Anderson, a former Deep River resident and U.S Navy veteran of the war in Vietnam. Anderson served in-country as a member of the Navy’s construction force known as the Seabees. Illness has kept Anderson home-bound for the last several years.
Completing her whirlwind trip, Torppa-Miller returned to Naselle to present a Quilt of Valor to Ted Swanson. Swanson served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1948 to 1952. The presentation was made in Swanson’s home with a number of his family members present. Condolences were given to Torppa-Miller over the recent passing of her husband, a victim of cancer, along with expressions of appreciation for her efforts in honoring local veterans.
Torppa-Miller plans to present Quilts of Valor to additional veterans at Naselle’s upcoming Finnish-American Folk Festival in late July.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.