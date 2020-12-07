OCEAN PARK — In the midst of a global pandemic and an economy and workforce in tatters, this year’s Toys for Peninsula Kids event is taking on even more importance than usual.
Set for next Saturday, Dec. 19, the fourth annual gift giveaway for local families in need, hosted by the Pacific County Fire District No. 1’s Firefighters Volunteer Association, is asking for financial donations for this year’s toy drive. The request comes as the event’s organizers anticipate more peninsula families utilizing the program this year due to financial hardships brought on by covid-19; 475 children received Christmas gifts from the 2019 event.
“This year, we’re just anticipating that there will be a whole lot more [people using the program,] just because of the situation,” said Lani Karvia, president of the Peninsula Firefighter’s Association.
The program began in 2017, and the event allows those in need of financial assistance to sign up for an opportunity to choose toys for loved ones such as children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Those wanting to take part in the program do not have to prove that they are in need, Karvia said.
“We want to make sure that it’s for anybody who’s going to have kids in their life over Christmas. If that’s a grandparent or an aunt or uncle who have kids coming that are going to be with them, they want to have that feeling that they’re able to give the child something,” Karvia said.
With the Ocean Park Fire Station’s meeting room transformed into a toy store, individuals who have registered with the program are invited to visit the shop and select toys for their loved ones on the day of the event; there is no cost to them. This year’s event will include covid-19 precautions, Karvia said; only two people will be allowed in the store to shop for gifts at a time, and the event will run longer this year, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The program’s donation goal is to provide approximately $45 worth of toys per child. All money donated to the program will be used to purchase toys for local kids, Karvia said. The program is accepting new, unopened toys, and is also looking for volunteers to help with this year’s event. Those interested in volunteering can call the fire district at 360-665-4451
This year’s event has multiple sponsors who have given large donations, including the Beach Barons Car Club and Tranquility Partners (Discovery Recovery). Every donation helps, especially this year, and Karvia wants to ensure that everyone in need is able to be served by the program.
Checks can be mailed to PO Box 890, Ocean Park, WA 98640 or delivered to the Fire District’s Administrative Office at 26110 Ridge Avenue, Ocean Park, WA 98640. Karvia said day-of shopping appointments will be scheduled, with people checking into the event on Dec. 19 and leaving their phone number for a volunteer to call later to let them know when they can visit the store. The process ensures people aren’t having to wait in line or in their vehicles for an extended period of time, Karvia said.
