ILWACO — If you would like an opportunity to perform on stage consider trying out for “American Dreams,” Wednesday, February 5 in the Community Room attached to the north end of the Ilwaco Library. Hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and audition material from the show will be available.
“American Dreams” will be an unusual stage production in that it is not sponsored by local theater groups but by PCIS (Pacific County Immigrant Support). Recently PCIS received a grant from the Abe Keller Foundation in Seattle to fund education outreach. PCIS treasurer Ann Reeves had learned of a show titled “American Dreams,” arranged to get a copy and when it was read by several board members all agreed that it was something they wanted to share with local communities.
New England playwright-director Linda Britt interviewed more than 30 people from all over the world who came to the United States as immigrants. Their stories form the short monologues of a readers’ theater piece titled “American Dreams.” Britt found a wide range of emotions in those experiences: pride in becoming an American citizen, cynicism about the process of applying, fear of being separated from a parent, humor in the label “good immigrant.” The audience will be caught up in many feelings but as the Keller education grant suggests, will come away with a broader understanding of the U.S. immigration system; how it works and where it fails.
Previous theater experience is not necessary since the Readers Theater format makes for a low stress acting experience. Participants do not have to memorize the material nor do they have movement instructions to follow. A voice that carries well in a large room plus the ability to connect visually while reading from copy are both important skills. Co-Directors Cate Gable and Sandy Nielson are looking for a wide range of ages from teens to a man in his 70s.
Two performances the last week-end in April are planned, Saturday night in Ilwaco and Sunday afternoon in Raymond. More information about PCIS is available on the group’s website, PCIsupports.org. For questions about “American Dreams” email sandybay35@gmail.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.