SPOKANE — Emma Tucker of Tokeland earned placement on Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2022 by earning a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average.

Christopher Lake of Ilwaco was named to the Gonzaga Dean's List for fall semester 2022 thanks to earning a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average.

