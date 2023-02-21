RAYMOND — The Willapa Harbor Chamber of Commerce (WHCC) has a new leader, Jovon Vaughn.
He acts as a liaison between community businesses and the (WHCC). Vaughn is responsible for promoting business in the Willapa Bay area and the northern region of Pacific County, taking care of promotional relations between the chamber and the businesses, and representing the chamber at city and state level meetings.
A sense of community and the business connections are what drove Jovon and his husband to join the chamber when they relocated here in 2021. Their enthusiasm to be part of the community as residents and business owners inspired Vaughn.
Vaughn said he needs to be a “unicorn” to handle the business management, grant writing, event planning, and marketing responsibilities of the position. He is known to be an accomplished “unicorn,” helping anyone who wants to thrive in Willapa Bay and adjacent northern region of Pacific County.
He said he realizes that there have been negative comments in the past. For those that he can address as the director, he is working to solve. Thriving businesses and communities is his goal.
“I am a big believer that if we combine our resources, we are much more able to meet the varied needs and challenges facing our unique area,” Vaughn said.
People can expect some change at the chamber, however he said the recognized and the new will be thoughtfully blended so that the businesses will be strong and supported. The support will come both from north county’s chamber and those in nearby areas.
“It is my earnest hope that I can find ways to connect with our neighboring communities and chamber to share in supporting our continued growth,” Vaughn said.
Traditions are sacred, new is not always bad, and businesses will see change soon. Dedication passed down to him, now Vaughn has already shown dedication to his new position.
Sometimes the unicorns are seen after they are sought. It is agreed to have seen a unicorn is to have had a unique experience.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.