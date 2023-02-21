Jovon Vaughn

Jovon Vaughn is the new director of the Willapa Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

 Courtesy of Fast Lane Photos

RAYMOND — The Willapa Harbor Chamber of Commerce (WHCC) has a new leader, Jovon Vaughn.

He acts as a liaison between community businesses and the (WHCC). Vaughn is responsible for promoting business in the Willapa Bay area and the northern region of Pacific County, taking care of promotional relations between the chamber and the businesses, and representing the chamber at city and state level meetings.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.