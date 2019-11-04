SEATTLE — Students from the Long Beach area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for Spring 2019 Quarter.
The students are:
Zachary James McNulty, senior, Long Beach
Abigail Rebekah Bentley, junior, Ocean Park
Faith Mathison of Ilwaco was named to the UW Annual Dean’s honors list for 2018/2019.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4).
Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
