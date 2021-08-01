OYSTERVILLE — “It is with deep regret that the Oysterville Restoration Foundation finds it necessary to cancel this summer’s Vesper program,” ORF Board President Tom Kepner announced last Sunday. The decision came just hours before the first of the 2021 season’s services was about to begin.
“Calling the participants to notify them of the closure was one of the hardest vespers duties I’d had to perform in more than 30 years of scheduling,” said Sydney Stevens. “But with the Covid virus statistics on the increase, even among fully vaccinated people, we simply couldn’t continue in good conscience. Putting participants and audiences at risk seemed the antithesis of what the Vespers experience should be about.”
Dr. Barbara Bate, interdenominational minister, The Oyster Crackers musical group, and Jeanne Bellinger, organist were notified of the decision before 9 a.m., Sunday morning. “We’re terribly disappointed,” said Oyster Crackers spokesperson Bette Lu Krause, “but we certainly understand the necessity to protect the public.”
As the appointed time for Vespers approached, ORF member Tucker Wachsmuth, greeted those who arrived at the church hoping to attend the first Vesper service. Wearing his mask and staying socially distanced, he explained the situation to potential attendees. “People were very understanding,” he said. “One person even made a $25 donation to the Poor Box in lieu of the availability of the Vesper’s collection basket.”
