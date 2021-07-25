OYSTERVILLE — For the first time in nearly two years, the Oysterville Church will open its doors Sunday at 3 p.m. to a beloved Peninsula tradition — Summer Music Vesper Services. Interdenominational Pastor Dr. Barbara Bate will conduct the service which marks the beginning of the 43rd Vesper Season at the historic building.
“We are pleased that we will be able to offer two months — August and September — of Music Vesper services,” said Oysterville Restoration Foundation board president Tom Kepner. “As soon as Governor Inslee issued his July 1 directives for religious and faith-based gatherings, we began putting plans in place for this 2021 vesper season. We will be keeping a close eye on upcoming health directives and hope that our State and Pacific County continue to move forward in getting back to normal.”
The featured musical group Sunday will be The Oyster Crackers who, according to spokesperson Bette Lu Krause, “will be absolutely honored to sing at the first vespers on the first of August.” The group has recently expanded from three to four members and now, in addition to Bette Lu, includes Chrystl Mack, Rita Smith and Phillis Taylor. Begun in 2017 as an a cappella group, all but a quarter of their repertoire now includes some instrumental accompaniment.
“We are so pleased that Vespers has been revived.” Krause continued. “It’s such a singular spiritual community gathering. We would be a little less without it. Besides, the opportunity to sing in the church is sheer joy.”
According to church historian, Sydney Stevens, “This little wooden church has long been known for its acoustics; perhaps the manner in which it was built accounts for part of that.” In her five-minute “Oysterville Moment,” Stevens will talk about the unusual circumstances which led to the building of the 1892 church. “Now, nearly 130 years later, besides being a spiritual venue it is sought-after as a site for recording sessions whether of classical or new-age music. Who knew!”
Residents and visitors, alike, are invited to “come as you are” to the free, hour-long program. Jeanne Bellinger will play the old-fashioned pump organ to accompany congregational hymn singing and a collection basket will be passed— all monies to be used for the day-to-day maintenance of the church.
