OYSTERVILLE — The Bays Family Irish Band — Randal Bays, Susan Waters and their sons Willie and Owen — are the featured musicians at the 3 p.m. Music Vespers service in Oysterville on Sunday, June 23. In Ireland, family groups such as the Bays Family are often found making music for dances, parties, wakes and gatherings of all kinds, in addition to appearing at concerts and music festivals.
“Participation in Oysterville Vespers fits right into that tradition,” Randal said. He has been playing at the Oysterville Church Music Vespers almost every summer since 1991. The other Bays Family members have been involved since 2006, when older son Willie was just “four and three-quarters.”
Officiating at the service is Pastor Harley Wait of the Ocean View Baptist Church in Long Beach. Suzanne Knutzen plays the vintage pump organ to accompany the congregational hymn-singing and David Williams, president of the Oysterville Restoration Foundation, provides the traditional “Oysterville Moment” — usually a story about Oysterville’s colorful past.
Visitors are encouraged to “come as you are” to this summer Sunday event in the National Historic District.
