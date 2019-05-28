ILWACO — Memorial Day 2019 is now history as members of the local communities came to recognize those who gave all. Members of CG STA Cape Disappointment and the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary were present to place wreaths on the two prominent locations at the Ilwaco Cemetery and the Memorial Monuments at Black Lake.
