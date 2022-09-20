PACIFIC COUNTY — The Long Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3721 is proud to announce this year’s essay and scholarship programs.
Each year the VFW sponsors programs that award scholarship funds to local students. Local winners have an opportunity to then participate in district, state and national competitions for additional scholarship money. The program consists of two competitions, “Voice of Democracy” for students in the grades 9 thru 12, and “Patriots Pen” competition for students in grades 6 thru 8. The competitions are open to all students enrolled in public, private and parochial schools or are being home schooled.
After competition at the post (local), district and state levels, the “Voice of Democracy” entrants, if selected, may ultimately compete for a $30,000 scholarship on a national level. Over 25,000 students enter this contest each year. All state first-place winners will receive a four-day trip to Washington, D.C. A total of $152,000 is awarded to national finalists. Annually the VFW awards over $2 million in scholarships.
Entrants in the “Voice of Democracy competition are required to prepare and record a 3-to-5-minute essay using the following theme, “Why is the Veteran Important?” If selected, the entry will be forwarded to the VFW district competition to compete for more awards.
The “Patriots Pen” competition will compete at the Post level for local awards, and, if selected, will compete at the district, state and national levels for up to a $5,000 cash award. State winners will be entered in the national competition. Entrants are required to provide a typewritten essay of not less than 300 or more than 400 words. The theme for this year’s Patriots Pen entry is “Why are Veterans so important?”
Entrants must submit the audio and written form to the Post by midnight on Oct. 31. If not available at your school, entry forms for each contest may be found online at either VFW Voice of Democracy or Patriots Pen. For more information, you may listen and read the submissions that won last year’s national contest. For additional information, contact Mark Smith at 360-333-1811 or the local Post Headquarters at 360-642-1228 or VFW3721@gmail.com.
Entry forms and other related materials will be distributed to the schoolteachers and counselors if requested. For more information or an entry form, contact Smith at 360-333-1811 or pilatusflyer@sbcglobal.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.