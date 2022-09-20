PACIFIC COUNTY — The Long Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3721 is proud to announce this year’s essay and scholarship programs.

Each year the VFW sponsors programs that award scholarship funds to local students. Local winners have an opportunity to then participate in district, state and national competitions for additional scholarship money. The program consists of two competitions, “Voice of Democracy” for students in the grades 9 thru 12, and “Patriots Pen” competition for students in grades 6 thru 8. The competitions are open to all students enrolled in public, private and parochial schools or are being home schooled.

