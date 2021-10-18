LONG BEACH — The VFW is proud to announce this year’s essay and scholarship programs with entries due by Oct. 31.
Our local VFW Post #3721 awards scholarship money to local students. Entrants must submit the audio and written form to the Post at 318 2nd St NE, Long Beach, WA (360-665-5665), no later than Oct. 31. Competition is open to all students enrolled in public, private, home and parochial schools. Please contact Mark Smith at 360-333-1811 or email him at pilatusflyer@sbcglobal.net to get an entry form.
GRADES 9-12 — The first event is “Voice of Democracy” for students in the 9-12 grades. Entrants in this competition are required to prepare and record a 3-5 minute essay using the following theme: (America: Where do we go from here?). Local winners will compete for thousands in scholarship money, and then if selected at the local level may participate in State VFW competitions for up to an additional $30,000. All state first place winners will receive a 4-day trip to Washington, D.C., and can compete for part of the pool of $152,000 in scholarship money paid out to all the National Finalists.
GRADES 6-8 — The second event is “Patriots Pen”, they will compete at the Post level for local awards. If selected, they can then compete at the District and State levels for up to a $5,000 cash award. State Winners may then advance to the National competition where students can compete for an additional pool of $46,000 in awards. The theme for this year’s Patriot Pen is (“How Can I Be a Good American?”). Entrants are required to provide a typewritten essay of no less than 300, and no more than 400 words on this topic.
