The Long Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3721 is proud to announce this year’s essay and scholarship programs.
Each year the VFW sponsors programs that award scholarship funds to local students. Local winners have an opportunity to then participate in state and national competitions for additional scholarships. The program consists of two competitions, “Voice of Democracy” for students in the grades 9 through 12, and the “Patriots Pen” competition for students in grades 6 through 8. The competitions are open to all students enrolled in public, private, or parochial schools home-schooled students are also eligible to enter.
After competition at the post (local) and state levels, the “Voice of Democracy” entrants may then ultimately compete for a $30,000 scholarship on a national level. All state winners will receive a four-day trip to Washington, D.C. A total of $152,000 is awarded to national finalists. Annually the VFW awards over $2 million in scholarships. Each year more than 40,000 students compete for these scholarships.
Entrants in the Voice of Democracy competition are required to prepare and record a three- to five-minute essay using the following theme, “What Makes America Great.”
The Patriots Pen competition will compete at the post level for local awards, and if selected, will compete at the district and state levels for up to a $5,000 cash award. State winners may then advance to the national competition were students can win up to $46,000 in awards.
This year both Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy Competitions are using the topic of “What Makes America Great.” Entrants are required to write a 300- to 400-word essay on the topic.
All entries for both competitions must be submitted to the post by Oct. 31. Entry forms and other related materials will be distributed to school teachers and counselors. For more information or an entry form, please contact Mark Smith at 360-777-3738.
