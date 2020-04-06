Pacific Transit’s board meeting
Pacific Transit System will hold the second Board Meeting on Thursday, April 9 via a teleconference. The meeting will start at 10:30 a.m.. To join the meeting dial 425-436-6380. Access code 730767#.
Ilwaco Merchants Association
Due to the covid-19 crisis and the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, IMA will hold this month’s general meeting online via “Go To Meeting” app on April 8 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Members and guests are invited to join in. Please plan ahead to join via video on your laptop or computer. Most basic laptops have a built in webcam and mic. The info and link to download is www.gotomeet.me/IlwacoIMA/april-generalmeeting.
Attendees can also dial 312-757-3121 Access Code: 444-560-069.
