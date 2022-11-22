An “Evening of Song” will feature the student voices of the Ilwaco High School and Hilltop Middle School choirs. It will take place 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco. There is no admission charge, but director Rachel Lake, pictured right, said that donations are always welcome to help pay for music department trips and projects. Selections will include “White Winter Hymnal” and “What The World Needs Now Is Love.” The Hilltop musicians are led by their teacher, Lauren Vandette.
An “Evening of Song” will feature the student voices of the Ilwaco High School and Hilltop Middle School choirs. It will take place 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco. There is no admission charge, but director Rachel Lake, pictured right, said that donations are always welcome to help pay for music department trips and projects. Selections will include “White Winter Hymnal” and “What The World Needs Now Is Love.” The Hilltop musicians are led by their teacher, Lauren Vandette.
PATRICK WEBB
Providing some melodious sounds from the back row during a recent choir rehearsal are, left to right, Ilwaco High School senior Nevaeh Wilson, freshman Giselle Gardner and sophomore Chase Vasquez.
PATRICK WEBB
Junior Paul Kuhn was among those rehearsing recently for the Ilwaco High School Choir concert, which will also feature student singers from Hilltop Middle School in Ilwaco.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.