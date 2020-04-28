CATHLAMET — After the 2nd Annual Wahkiakum Autism Walk was cancelled due to the covid-19 virus, the organizers decided it would be best to wait until next year before attempting any fundraising activities.
Beau Renfro, owner of Renfro Ventures and Island Pearls Live and show hostess Lisa Johnson Watkins stepped in to save the day, according to a press release.
Born and raised in Cathlamet, Watkins knows many families in the community, including friends who have children on the autism spectrum. It was her passion about helping children with autism which inspired last year’s fundraiser. This marks the second year Renfro and Watkins have held a fundraiser on Islands Pearl Live Shows, awarding all proceeds to an autism charity.
This year’s donation of $5,300 ensures the Wahkiakum School District is closer to their goal of creating a “sensory room” for students with autism and special needs. Sensory rooms provide a safe place for children with special needs to go to calm or stimulate their senses. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that about 1 in 59 children have been identified with ASD (autism spectrum disorder) by age eight.
Local parents Paul and Sarah Lawrence started the fundraiser walk last year to help raise awareness and improve the lives of local students. Having a 9-year-old son who is autistic and non-verbal, they have firsthand experience of the challenges facing families with disabled children. Although their son now attends a special school in Longview, they are still committed to raising funds to help improve children’s lives within their community.
Last year’s walk raised enough money to purchase a sensory pathway for J.A. Wendt Elementary, as well as a soothing bubble tube and special pressure sensitive multi-colored floor tiles. Looking ahead, this latest donation means a sensory room for Wahkiakum County is now within reach.
For more information visit Facebook or email walkforautismwah@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.